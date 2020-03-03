Bajaj Dominar 250 to unveil this month: What to expect – engine, features, expected price

Bajaj Auto will be taking the wraps off a more affordable Dominar in India this month. When launched, the Dominar 250 will rival the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.

Bajaj Dominar 400 (Image for representational purposes only)

Bajaj Auto had said back in 2016 that the Dominar 400 was the beginning of the series and that there would be more motorcycles with the same moniker and ‘power cruiser’ philosophy. The manufacturer is now preparing to launch a more affordable Dominar in India. Bajaj Dominar 250 will be unveiled on 19th March and we will be riding it in Pune to bring you first ride impressions soon after. Expect the Dominar 250 to be launched shortly after the official unveiling by the end of March or early 2020. Before that though, here’s what to expect from the quarter-litre Dominar in terms of engine, features and price tag.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Engine

Bajaj Dominar 250 will most likely come powered by the same engine that powers the KTM 250 and also the recently-launched Husqvarna 250 twins. The 248.8cc fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, single-cylinder, 4-stroke DOHC engine makes 30 hp and 24 Nm, however, the 250 Dominar could get a detuned version. KTM 390 Duke and Dominar 400 also share the same engine, however, while the 390 Duke produces 43 hp, Dominar 400 makes about 39 hp. Expect the Dominar 250 to carry identical design and styling as the Dominar 400.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Features

The new Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to come with an all-LED headlamp and an all-digital instrument cluster. The suspension setup will include conventional telescopic forks upfront and a box-section swingarm instead of a cast swingarm. The disc at the front is expected to be smaller.

Bajaj Dominar 250 Expected Price

The Dominar 250 is expected to be priced at about Rs 1.4 lakh (ex-showroom) that would bring it close to the Dominar’s original price when it was launched at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom) back in 2016. Since then the Dominar 400’s price has increased to Rs 1.9 lakh (ex-showroom). When launched, the Dominar 250 will compete with the likes of Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25.

