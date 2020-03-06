Bajaj Dominar 250 unofficial bookings open: Expected price, features and launch timeline!

In terms of powertrain, the new Bajaj Dominar 250 will get power from the same 250cc engine that powers the KTM 250 Duke. Here's what to expect!

By:Updated: March 6, 2020 11:29:59 AM

Bajaj Dominar 250 to unveil in March, will compete with Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25

Bajaj Dominar 250  bookings have begun unofficially at some of the company’s dealerships across India. Dealer sources of Express Drives have informed that customers can book the motorcycle at a token amount of as low as Rs 500. Bajaj Auto is conducting the media ride of the upcoming Dominar 250 on 18th March and the bike is expected to be launched sometime early next month. Sales of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have not been pleasing for the manufacturer right since its inception. In such a case, a smaller displacement Dominar can help in churning out better numbers, especially at a time when vehicles are seeing a hike in prices due to multiple reasons.

In terms of powertrain, the new Bajaj Dominar 250 will get power from the same 250cc engine that powers the KTM 250 Duke. The engine on the quarter-litre Duke is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 30hp and 24Nm. The motor on the Dominar 250 might see some revisions in these figures in order to match the characteristics of a power cruiser in a better way. In terms of features, the new model will get an all-digital instrument cluster just like the bigger Dominar 400.

Apart from this, most of the cycle parts including tyres and brakes are expected to be the same as the Dominar 400. Multiple spy images of the Bajaj Dominar 250 have emerged on the web and these suggest that the bike will come with the same inverted forks upfront as well. The Dominar 250 will go on to challenge the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and Yamaha FZ25 in the segment. In terms of pricing, rumours on the internet are suggesting that the bike will come with a tag of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). The Dominar 400, in comparison, can be yours for Rs 1.90 lakh (ex-showroom).

Stay tuned for more such updates. Also, visit and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel in case you still haven’t. Tell us what you think about the Bajaj Dominar 250? Is the speculated price justified according to you or it should have been a bit lower?

