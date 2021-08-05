Bajaj Dominar 250 to get new colour schemes soon: Pulsar resemblance evident

The reason Bajaj could be doing this may be to infuse interest in the Dominar 250. The festive season is almost on us and this is a time when Indians usually make vehicle purchases.

PC: Dominar 400 Owners Group

Bajaj Auto has been trying to ensure its Dominar series touches the customer’s hearts. While there have been multiple updates rolled out to the D400, the 200 series which is relatively new has got a major one in the form of a price cut. Now the next update as we see it and will mostly be visual seems to be in the form of new paint schemes. These new colour palettes – Cirus Rush, Racing Red, and Sparkling Black. Of all these colours, the matt silver is the base scheme. These colours, a source tells us, will be exclusive to the D250 and will replace the existing paint schemes. Moreover, the Dominar 250 has also got white alloys instead of previous black ones. The paint schemes as well as the white alloys point to the Bajaj Pulsar series which have been selling with this for a long time.

PC: Dominar 400 Owners Group

The reason Bajaj could be doing this may be to infuse interest in the Dominar 250. The festive season is almost on us and this is a time when Indians usually make vehicle purchases. At the same time. for economies of scale, using a similar shade for the alloys will help big time. However, the Dominar Owners Group on Facebook from where we got these pictures seem to have a unanimous callout. They say that this dilutes the Dominar brand value. There are more ‘haha’ and ‘sad’ reacts over there than likes. Bajaj may want to keep this in mind before releasing these colours as they may lose out on Dominar purists in the process.

PC: Dominar 400 Owners Group

No mechanical changes are being reported. This will mean the same liquid-cooled motor will make 27hp of power and 23.5Nm. It will be assisted by a 6-speed gearbox, with slipper clutch. There will also be the full complement of LED headlights as well as a digital instrument console and disc brakes at both ends with ABS.

Images: Dominar 400 Owners Group

