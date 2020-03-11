Bajaj Dominar 250 price revealed ahead of launch: Price difference with Dominar 400 explained!

The upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 is expected to be launched sometime this month and the new model will come at a significantly lower price than the Dominar 400.

By:Published: March 11, 2020 11:16:08 AM

Bajaj Dominar 250 price has been revealed ahead of launch this month. Dealer sources of Express Drives have confirmed that the Dominar 250 will be priced at close to Rs 1.60 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). Talking of the on-road price, the motorcycle will be priced at close to Rs 1.90 lakh which is interestingly the same as the ex-showroom price of the bigger Dominar 400. That said, the upcoming Bajaj Dominar 250 will be almost Rs 30,000 cheaper compared to the Dominar 400. Apart from the smaller displacement engine that has been borrowed from the KTM 250 Duke, there are no major changes in the Dominar 250, even in terms of aesthetics.

The bike shares its suspension with the Dominar 400 with the same inverted forks upfront and a rear monoshock. While the wheel design also appears to be the same, the front disc might be smaller in size. Also, the diamond-cut finish is not present on the Dominar 250 possibly to maintain exclusivity on the Dominar 400. Speaking of powertrain, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is powered by a 249cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system.

The fuel-injected engine on the Dominar 250 will reportedly churn out respective power and torque outputs of 29hp and 24Nm. Bookings for the upcoming Dominar 250 have already begun at selected Bajaj dealerships across India with a token amount of as low as Rs 500. Launching a more affordable Dominar 250 will make the said brand more accessible to the masses. The Dominar 400 has received multiple price hikes since the launch and hence, bringing in a cheaper version of the bike would definitely make a lot of sense for a lot of buyers.

More details on the Dominar 250 to spill in the coming days, so stay tuned with us for all the action. Also, we will be riding the Dominar 400 on 18th March, so keep watching this space and subscribe to our Express Drives YouTube channel if you still haven’t.

