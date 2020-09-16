Bajaj Dominar 250 price hiked again in less than 7 days: Here’s how much more you pay

Bajaj, during the pandemic, has been raising prices across segments and most of its "affordable" bikes seem to be priced way above the mark now.

Just seven days ago, Bajaj Auto increased the prices of its first 250cc offering in India, the Dominar. The Bajaj Dominar was initially launched a few months ago with a price tag of Rs 1.60 lakh. Seven days ago, the price was increased to Rs 1.64 lakh. Now, the price has been increased again by Rs 218. The new Bajaj Dominar 250 price is now Rs 164,218, ex-Delhi. It seems a very nominal hike, with the company not giving any specific reason for the increase. However, at the time of launch Bajaj Auto had mentioned that the pricing will be introductory. We recently rode the Bajaj Dominar 250 and came back impressed by the overall package. It seems like a value-for-money prospect especially for someone upgrading from a 150cc bike. With this price hike the acquisition cost has gone up but there are no changes to the specs.

Also Read Bajaj Dominar 250 review

For example, the bike continues to be powered by a 248.77cc, single-cylinder engine that is liquid-cooled. This engine makes 26.6hp of power and 23.5Nm. A 6-speed slipper clutch assisted transmission is mated to this engine. As we are aware, the bike shares its engine with the KTM 250 Duke. The styling is similar to the Dominar 400. However, the prime changes are the smaller front forks as well as the thinner rear tyre. There are disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The rear suspension is a monoshock unit.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The instrument console is a fully-digital unit and boasts a wide variety parameters like the fuel gauge, odometer as well as the speedometer. Bajaj has pitted the Dominar 250 against the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250, and Yamaha FZ250. The latter is the most affordable of this lot and comes with nearly the same feature set as the others. Bajaj, during the pandemic, has been raising prices across segments and most of its “affordable” bikes seem to be priced way above the mark now.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.