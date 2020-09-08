Bajaj Dominar 250 gets costlier in India: Now priced similar to Suzuki Gixxer 250

The latest price revision doesn't bring any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the Bajaj Dominar 250 continues to get power from the same 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.6 hp and 23.5 Nm and is mated to a six-speed transmission.

Amid the season of price hikes, one more motorcycle has gotten costlier. This time around, it is the Bajaj Dominar 250 that was launched in India earlier this year. The quarter-litre bike that is seen as a reliable tourer is now priced at Rs 1,64,090. This is the first time that the Bajaj Dominar 250 has seen a hike in price and the same was previously priced at Rs 1.60 lakh. Both prices, ex-showroom, Delhi. That said, the bike sees a significant increase in pricing, of Rs 4,090 to be precise. The latest price revision doesn’t bring any changes to the motorcycle. That said, the bike continues to get power from the same 248.77cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 26.6 hp and 23.5 Nm. The transmission is a six-speed unit.

The Bajaj Dominar 250 shares its styling from its elder sibling – Dominar 400 and gets the same full-LED lighting along with a digital instrument cluster. Moreover, the bike comes with sporty-looking split step-up seats along with a twin-pod exhaust. Suspension set up on the bike comprises of 37mm upside-down front forks upfront along with a preload-adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bike comes to a halt with the help of disc brakes at both ends with a standard dual-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System).

The Bajaj Dominar 250 challenges the likes of the Suzuki Gixxer 250 and the Yamaha FZ25 in the segment. After the latest price revision, the bike is now priced almost the same as the Suzuki Gixxer 250 that is being retailed for a price of Rs 1,65,441 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Apart from the Bajaj Dominar 250, the higher-spec Bajaj Dominar 400 has also got costlier by around Rs 1,500 and is now priced at Rs 1.96 lakh (ex-showroom).

