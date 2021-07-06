Bajaj Dominar 250 gets big price cut: New price of Gixxer 250 rival explained

After Yamaha, Bajaj Auto has now slashed the prices of its quarter-litre streetfighter by a significant margin.

In times when vehicle prices are rising consistently, Bajaj Auto has given a surprise by slashing the price of the Dominar 250 by a huge margin. In order to be precise, the Bajaj Dominar 250 is now cheaper by Rs 16,800 than before. With this, the bike is now available at the showrooms for a price of Rs 1,54,176 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The latest price hike has nothing to do with any changes to the product which means the bike remains the same as before visually and mechanically. Powering the Bajaj Dominar 250 is a liquid-cooled, 248.8cc, single-cylinder engine that is good for producing 27 hp of power and 23.5 Nm of torque.

Watch Video | Bajaj Dominar 250 Review:

The Dominar 250 is currently available across Bajaj Auto dealerships in two colour options of Canyon Red and Charcoal Black. With the latest price revision, the price gap of the Bajaj Dominar 250 with Suzuki Gixxer 250 has broadly widened. The latter is currently priced at Rs 1,71,200 and hence, the Dominar now undercuts Suzuki’s streetfighter by Rs 17,024. A few days back, Yamaha Motor India also announced a massive price cut for its FZ25 range. In order to be precise, the company’s FZ25 and the FZS 25 got cheaper by upto Rs 19,300.

Speaking on the latest announcement, Sarang Kanade, President (Motorcycle Business), Bajaj Auto Limited said that Bajaj Auto believes that touring on a bike opens the doors to a world of ‘real’ experiences that widens your perspective and shapes one’s character. He adds that the company realizes that biking for youngsters can be so much more than just street fun if the bike comes with the right dose of performance, sharp design and a superior riding experience. Kanade further stated that Bajaj Auto is proud to build the segment of Sports Touring in India with a motorcycle that is ‘Born To Sprint and Built To Tour’.

