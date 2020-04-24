Bajaj Discover dies after 17-year run: What to expect now

Bajaj Discover is no longer visible on the company's official India website. Does this mean that the Discover is now a part of the history? We explain!

Bajaj Discover range has disappeared from the company’s official website for India. Bajaj Auto has already updated most of its products to meet BS6 emission norms and in the process, it has also removed some that it possibly doesn’t intends to take forward to the BS6 era. The latest example of this is the Bajaj Avenger 220 Street that in all possibility has been discontinued in India. Similarly, the Discover 110 and Discover 125 have not been updated to meet BS6 emission norms and now, the Discover tab is missing altogether on the company’s website. Bajaj Discover has been one of the oldest motorcycle brands in India that started its journey back in the year 2003. Apart from the Discover 110 and Discover 125, the company used to sell Discover in different engine displacements of 100cc, 135cc and even 150cc.

The Discover range of motorcycles received timely updates and that is one of the reasons behind their solid existence in the Indian two-wheeler market for almost one and a half decade. The CT100 and Platina series of commuters have been doing wonders for Bajaj in the entry-level motorcycle segment and in such a case, these have proved to be worthy and more popular alternatives for the smaller displacement Discover.

Moreover, Bajaj launched the Pulsar 125 a few months back and after its launch, the demand for the Discover 125 seems to have been faded as customers now have a sportier alternative by paying slightly more. That said, chances for the revival of the Bajaj Discover brand look quite low as of now. However, the Pune-based manufacturer is expected to continue with the exports of the Bajaj Discover to countries where regulations lower or equivalent to BS4 norms are still into effect.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, visit and subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Bajaj Auto has not made any official announcement about the future of Bajaj Discover in India. We have contacted the company regarding this and are awaiting confirmation on the same. We will update this space as soon as we receive any info!

