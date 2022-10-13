Bajaj ‘Darkstar’ patent filed in India: Pulsar-based ADV coming soon?

Bajaj Auto has filed a patent for the ‘Darkstar’ brand name which hints at the launch of an ADV. The company’s upcoming adventure motorcycle might be based on the Pulsar 250’s platform.

Pune-based home-grown two-wheeler manufacturer, Bajaj Auto, has recently filed a patent for the ‘Darkstar’ brand name in India. The company applied for this trademark on September 5, 2022, and while it has passed all the formalities, it has not been approved yet. As per rumours on the internet, the Darkstar could be the name of the company’s upcoming adventure motorcycle.

The description of Bajaj Darkstar’s filed patent says that it can be used as a name for a scooter, motorcycle, three-wheeler, electric vehicle, or even components. However, the strongest guess could be that the company is finally planning to enter the fast-growing adventure motorcycle segment. It is believed that Bajaj Auto might launch a quarter-litre ADV based on the Pulsar 250 platform.

The Bajaj Pulsar N250 naked street-fighter and the Pulsar F250 semi-faired motorcycles were launched in India in October last year. Both of them are powered by a 249.07cc, single-cylinder, four-stroke, SOHC, oil-cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 24.1 bhp and 21.5 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and they get an assist & slipper clutch too.

Will the Bajaj Darkstar be a quarter-litre adventure motorcycle or some other offering? We will get to know the answer in the coming months. It is also worth mentioning that apart from the Darkstar brand name, Bajaj Auto has also filed patent applications for Dynamo, Blade, Twinner, Pulsar Elan, and Pulsar Eleganz names, all of them which are yet to be used for a two-wheeler.

