Bajaj CT100 KS launched with new features: Hero Splendor rival gets fuel meter, clear lens indicator

The Bajaj CT100 KS has got an update and is the entry-level motorcycle in the manufacturer's portfolio. It gets a Rs 2,000 increment in price but has eight new features.

Bajaj has joined the festival party a bit late. The Pune-based motorcycle maker has launched its new CT100 bike in a KS variant. While there was a KS earlier, this one is slightly updated. It retails for Rs 46,432, ex-showroom. Compared to regular KS, this costs almost Rs 2,000 more. Bajaj claims that the bikes have now reached the showroom. Eight new features have been added and these justify the price hike a bit. These features are front suspension fork bellows, rubber tank pads, fuel gauge, thicker as well as fatter seat, cross tube handlebar, bigger pillion grab rail, and clear lens indicators. The last one is also flexible which means breaking it while loading supplies or even accidents is a tough task. The mirror boots too have been extended, thereby lending a premium look and at the same time added protection.

Bajaj hasn’t tinkered with the engine and even the CT100 KS boasts a 7.7hp/8.34Nm, 102cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, twin-spark motor. The engine is fed via a fuel injection system and Bajaj claims that with the 4-speed gearbox, the bike will reach a top speed of 90kmph. The front hydraulic suspension has 125mm travel whereas the rear is a Spring-in-Spring unit that has 100mm travel. The tyres are tube type and 2.75 x 17 41 P is the front size while the rear is 3.00 x 17 50 P. Drum brakes are being provided at both ends, with the front having 130mm while the rear has 110mm. The rear is linked with CBS.

Fuel tank capacity of the bike is 10.5 litres. Given that it has alloy wheels, the bike weighs 115kg. There is no electric starter in this version, as the name KS stands for Kick Start. Bajaj has given 170mm ground clearance. The new Bajaj CT100 KS will compete with the Hero Splendor+ and is one of the most affordable bikes you can buy in India today.

