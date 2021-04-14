Bajaj CT 110X to be launched soon: To be targeted at e-commerce delivery partners

On the engine front, as per the video, the CT 110X seems to use the powertrain from the Bajaj Platina 110. This 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor is protected by a bash plate and makes 9.4PS and 8.4Nm of torque.

By:April 14, 2021 12:21 PM
Image: JetWheels on Youtube

Bajaj Auto is one secretive manufacturer. More often than not, its vehicles reach the dealership first and then information trickles in about them. In this case, it is the Bajaj CT 110X. While we earlier had the Bajaj Boxer on sale, that model is now only for the export markets. Especially for places like Africa and Argentina. A Youtube user, JetWheels, has now posted a walkaround video of the new Bajaj CT 110X. This video details what the CT 110X brings to the table. To say that it looks stylish will not be far from the thought. Bajaj though seems to have designed a stylish runabout for the e-commerce delivery partners. For example, the bike has a DRL that seems to come from the Platina series. This is placed on the small flyscreen of the bike. The rounded headlight is protected by metal bars.

There are alloy wheels at both ends, with tubeless rubber. The fork gaiters too look elegantly done. The handlebar has a cross brace to it like the one you see on the RE Interceptor 650. As far as the instrument console goes, it is quite basic and comes with a odometer, tripmeter as well as a fuel gauge. A pass light switch has been provided as well. The switchgear is borrowed from the Platina and one has to manually switch on the headlight. Bajaj has given a long and flat seat for both the rider as well as pillion. The tubular grab rail can also help in putting up milk cans and the like.

On the engine front, as per the video, the bike seems to use the powertrain from the Bajaj Platina 110. This 115cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled motor is protected by a bash plate and makes 9.4PS and 8.4Nm of torque. A 4-speed gearbox is aligned with this motor and the fuel tank capacity is 11 litres.  Drum brakes with ASB have been provided at both ends. There is no word on the pricing though we expect Bajaj to make an announcement on this soon

Images: JetWheels on Youtube

