Bajaj Chetak Premium 2023 Edition launched at Rs 1.51 lakh

The Bajaj Chetak Premium 2023 Edition gets cosmetic changes and a a new large colour-LCD console. Mechanically it remains unchanged

Bajaj Auto is accelerating its journey towards electrification and has launched a new edition to its two-wheeler portfolio. The all-new Chetak Premium 2023 Edition is priced at Rs 1.51 lakh, which is Rs 29,977 expensive compared to the standard Chetak that retails at Rs 1.21 lakh (both prices ex-showroom Bengaluru).

The new variant is now available in a choice of three colours – Matte Coarse Grey, Matte Caribbean Blue and Satin Black. It gets a large, all-colour LCD console that displays vehicle information compared to the previous dial. Mechanically the e-scooter remains unchanged. But gets cosmetic updates such as a two-toned seat, body-coloured rear view mirrors, a satin black grab rail and matching pillion footrest castings. The headlamp casing, blinkers and central trim elements now come in lustrous Charcoal Black.

The Chetak Premium – 2023 Edition will continue to have the same all-metal body and onboard charger.

Bajaj Auto says it has restructured its supply chain with several development programs at key vendors making significant progress. This not only assures the availability of over 10,000 units of Chetak per month but also reduces costs that will enable Chetak to be accessible to more customers.

In terms of availability, the Chetak is currently sold in more than 60 cities and the plan is for Bajaj Auto to expand it to 100 stores across 85 cities by end of this month. Over 40 of these stores are exclusive Experience Centres.

Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Building on the robust work done on our EV supply chain, we have surely and firmly commenced the scale-up phase. Chetak’s premium and reliable image will be further strengthened by the new Premium 2023 Edition. The new colours, the striking new display console and other exquisitely crafted features reinforce Chetak’s position as the most aspired electric scooter. The rapid progress of various supply chain initiatives and a secure outlook allows us to expand our network, ensure availability across it, and strengthen our product portfolio to cover different segments and price points. This positions us very well to harness the opportunity unfolding for EVs.”