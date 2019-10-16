Bajaj Chetak makes a comeback after 14 years! Chetak Electric scooter unveiled

Bajaj Chetak is back! It has been about 14 years since it was last sold in the country but back then it was powered by an ICE. Now though, times have changed and so is the automobile scenario in transition currently towards electricfication of vehicles. Bajaj Chetak Electric is Bajaj's first electric two-wheeler powered by an electric powertrain, featuring modern tech like ABS. Definitely not as vintage as the original Chetak, the Chetak Electric has is a blend of retro and modern in its design.

Bajaj Chetak had for years been a household name and at one point during its production years, the demand soared was so high that the waiting list extended beyond a year. It was then powered by a 150cc two-stroke engine. Named after Maharana Pratap's horse, Chetak was pretty much a game-changing product to roll out of Bajaj Auto's factories.

Bajaj is stepping into the electric two-wheeler segment with the Chetak Electric, however, the manufacturer could also launch a conventional version powered by an ICE (internal combustion engine) at a later stage to revive its scooter segment.

Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, during the press conference, pointed out that last year, Bajaj Auto exported 40% of its total production which means 2 million of 5 million units were exported to markets like the US, Europe, Japan. He went on to note that in Africa, Bajaj Boxer accounts for one in every three two-wheelers.

Production of the electric Chetak was started in September this year. The production facility has employed 80% women workers on its assembly lines. The brand was launched in the presence of Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and NITI Ayog CEO Amitabh Kant.

Bajaj has also flagged off the 'Chetak Electric Yatra' ride which will start from New Delhi and head to Pune traversing through several cities of Western India.