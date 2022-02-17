Bajaj Chetak Electric’s availability expands to 20 new cities

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is now available in a total of 20 cities in the country, including Mumbai, New Delhi and more. The scooter is available in four paint schemes.

Bajaj Auto has increased the network for its electric scooter – Chetak, in the first 6 weeks of this year itself. The list now includes cities like New Delhi, Goa, and Mumbai. In total, the company’s only electric two-wheeler will be available in 20 cities now. Previously, the company has started accepting orders from just 8 cities, whereas the addition of 12 new cities to the list has increased the scooter’s accessibility in the country.

The list of newly added cities includes Coimbatore, Kochi, Madurai, Kozhikode, Visakhapatnam, Hubli, Nashik, Surat, Vasai, Delhi, Mapusa, and Mumbai. The waiting period for the Bajaj Chetak Electric is between 4 to 8 weeks, and it can be booked via the Chetak brand’s official website for a hassle-free experience. In addition, the company has recently announced to invest Rs. 300 Crore to boost Chetak Electric’s production.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director, Bajaj Auto said, “Chetak’s success has been built on the quality of a thoroughly tested, dependable product. An on-ground network of sales and service reduces the anxiety of a customer venturing into an unfamiliar category such as electric scooters. Our plan is to double Chetak’s network in the coming few weeks to accommodate the high demand.”

The electrified Bajaj Chetak is available in four colour schemes, Indigo Metallic, Brooklyn Black, Hazelnut, and Velutto Rosso. The service interval for the electric scooter is 1 year or 12,000 km (whichever is earlier), and it comes with a battery warranty of 50,000 km or 3 years. The charging time for the battery stands at 5 hours with the regular charger. The quick capability of the system reduces the charging time abruptly. With a fast charger, Bajaj claims that Chetak’s battery can have 25 per cent of its charge back in just 60 minutes. The scooter has a claimed range of 90 km in the Eco mode as per Automotive Industry Standard 040.

The Bajaj Chetak is a feature-loaded offering. It uses an IP68-rated solid gear drive and features three riding modes, including a reverse model as well. The horseshoe-shaped LED DRL is standard fitment across the range, as is the case with sequential turn indicators. MyChetak App is another new-age feature that the Chetak comes with. It enables the owners to receive notifications from the scooter in an event of theft or accident.