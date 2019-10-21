Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 – Premium electric scooters’ range, charging time & more!

Bajaj Auto has recently unveiled the all-electric Chetak scooter for the Indian market. The e-scooter has been into the headlines primarily due to the fact that the iconic Chetak brand has made its comeback after 14 long years. The scooter is slated to be launched in India in January 2020 and the company has not revealed complete features and pricing to save these for the launch. Bajaj Auto has launched the Chetak under its Urbanite brand that will be responsible for selling electric vehicles only. The Chetak electric has been positioned as a premium offering and hence, will go up primarily against the Ather 450. While the company has not revealed everything about the Chetak electric as of now, here we compare it with the Ather 450 with whatever information we have with us at the moment.

Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 - Design and Appearance

Both these e-scooters are appealing to look at but still are very much different in terms of design and appearance. The Chetak electric sports a retro-modern design and carries heavy resemblance with the Vespas. The front gets a rounded headlamp and the scooter sees a curvy bodywork that adds to the retro appeal. The rear end of the scooter gets split type LED tail lamps that is another visual highlight. On the other hand, the Ather 450 looks sporty and has sharp edges and creases across its body that make it stand out from the crowd of e-scooters currently available in India. The tail lamp on this one also looks unique with an inverted U-shaped pattern. Both these scooters are devoid of any graphics in order to maintain the simple yet exclusive approach.

Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 - Range and battery

Bajaj Chetak uses a 4kW electric motor which is less powerful compared to Ather 450's 5.4kW motor. The battery on both these scooters is IP67 rated which means no harm even if submerged under the water up to the depth of 1 meter. That said, now you do not need to worry while riding during Monsoon. Chetak electric comes with two riding modes namely Eco and Sport with respective range of 95 km and 85 km. On the other hand, the Ather 450 has three riding modes namely Eco, Ride and Sport. While Eco offers 75 km range, Ride and Sport are good for offering 65 km and 55 km.

Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 - Charging

Bajaj has already made it clear that the battery on the Chetak electric is fixed type and is not removable. The company will be offering an in-built charger with the vehicle and customers can also get a home charger installed at a nominal cost which is yet to be disclosed. Ather 450 takes almost 4 hours to charge completely using a 5 amp socket and with the help of fast charging points, it can be charged at the rate of almost 1 km per minute. On the other hand, Chetak electric does not support fast charging and the battery can be charged using 5-15 amp socket with an estimated charging time of 3 to 5 hours.

Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 - Features

Both these electric scooters get all-LED lighting system. While the Chetak electric gets a fully digital instrument cluster, the Ather 450 gets a fully coloured 7-inch TFT touchscreen. Both these scooters can be connected to your smartphone through respective mobile applications with the help of which you can check the health of the vehicle and keep a check on their maintenance and lots more. Moreover, both these get reverse parking assist that can be helpful in tackling tricky places. While the Chetak electric comes with a charging provision, the Ather 450 misses out on one.

Bajaj Chetak electric vs Ather 450 - Price and Availability

Bajaj Chetak electric price is yet to be revealed and Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto has said that the figure won't be as high as Rs 1.5 lakh. If you ask us, the e-scooter will be priced at close to Rs 1.1 lakh. On the other hand, the Ather 450 can be yours for a price of Rs 1.13 lakh in Bengaluru. When it comes to availability, Bajaj Chetak electric will be first launched in Pune followed by Bengaluru and then in other parts of the country. On the other hand, Ather 450 is currently available for sale in Bengaluru and Chennai and will be launched in Hyderabad, Pune, Delhi and Mumbai next.