Bajaj Chetak electric scooter launched at Rs 1 lakh: Range, top speed, warranty & availability!

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has finally been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1 lakh. The e-scooter has been launched in two variants namely Urbane and Premium with the latter one being priced at Rs 1.15 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). While the Urbane will be available for sale in two colour options, the Premium can be chosen from four shades. The Pune-based manufacturer has returned with the Chetak after a long wait which shows that it has some high expectations with its first electric offering. Bajaj Chetak is the first product that has been launched under the company's EV vertical Urbanite. Bajaj Chetak electric gets power from a 4 kW electric motor and has two riding modes namely Eco and Sport. A maximum claimed range of 95 km is offered in the Eco mode while the Sport mode delivers 85 km of range on a single full charge. The e-scooter has a 3 KwH lithium-ion battery pack that is non-removable. The maximum torque output is 16Nm and both, the motor and battery pack are IP67 rated.

The Chetak comes with an in-built charger and can be charged by plugging to a normal 5-ampere power outlet. Sadly, there is no DC fast charging feature on the Chetak. A full charge from 0 to 100 percent takes five hours while charging for one hour charges the battery to 25 percent. The company will also be selling a home-charging station that will also show the amount of energy consumed during charging. In terms of aesthetics, the Bajaj Chetak electric scooter gets a rounded all-LED headlamp upfront with LED DRLs.

Bajaj has taken the retro route with the Chetak electric and the scooter may look like a typical Vespa from most of the angles. The scooter gets illuminated switchgear, glovebox and 12-inch alloy wheels. Bajaj Chetak comes with a dedicated smartphone application as well that lets you keep a track of vehicle data and statistics and also locate or track the scooter. Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will be sold online and the company will be setting up experience centers for the prospective customers to test ride the scooter. Bajaj Chetak electric will come with a warranty of 3 years, 50,000 km, whichever comes earlier. The first service will need to be done at 1,000 km after which the service interval will be 12,000 km or once a year.

Deliveries of the Chetak electric will commence by the end of February and the e-scooter will be available in four dealerships of Pune and 13 outlets in Bengaluru as of now. Bajaj Auto had earlier revealed that the Chetak electric scooter will be made at the company's production facility in Chakan near Pune. In terms of competition, Bajaj Chetak electric scooter primarily goes up against the likes of the Ather 450 in the premium e-scooter segment.

