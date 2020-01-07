Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch on 14 January: Bookings to open soon

Bajaj Chetak is returning to the Indian two-wheeler market on 14th January after about a 14-year hiatus and this time it comes in an all-electric avatar. Unveiled first in October last year, Bajaj Chetak Electric marks Bajaj Auto's foray into electric two-wheelers and will be a premium offering that will retail through Bajaj's existing Probiking sales network alongside KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. The Chetak Electric will be launched in Pune and Bengaluru first before being rolled out officially in other key cities.

Named after Maharana Pratap's horse Chetak, the electric scooter might get a conventional ICE (internal combustion engine) version later on that would revive Bajaj's scooter lineup, although there is no official word on the matter yet. Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto, during the unveiling had said that the scooter will not be priced aggressively but attractively in its initial phase of retail so expect an ex-showroom price tag of well over Rs 1 lakh on it.

Bajaj claims a 95 km range between charges in the scooter's Eco mode and 85 km range in Sport mode. Unlike several electric two-wheeler manufacturers, Bajaj will not offer portable or swappable battery packs in the Chetak Electric.

Bajaj Chetak Electric could be India’s first successful electric scooter, here’s why

Bajaj Chetak Electric will come with an Intelligent Battery Management System (IBMS) that controls charge and discharge of the battery. It'll also feature a reverse assist mode and regenerative braking that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to help maximise range.

The electric scooter will come with an LED headlamp, LED turn indicators, a glove box up front, and a fully digital instrument cluster. Customers will be able to connect their smartphones with their scooters via the Chetak Electric app for features like data communication, security, and user authentication.

Headed for an official launch on 14th this month, bookings are expected to open soon after. When launched, the Chetak Electric would compete with the likes of Ather 450 electric scooter series.