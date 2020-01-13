Bajaj Chetak electric scooter to launch tomorrow: Range, features, expected price

Bajaj Auto is set to step back into the scooter market in India with the launch of the all-new Bajaj Chetak Electric tomorrow. Chetak's re-entry in the market comes after a 14-year period of absence and this time - it is all-electric. Unveiled first in October last year, Bajaj Chetak Electric marks the manufacturer's foray in all-electric two-wheelers and will be a premium offering that will retail through the existing Pro-Biking dealership network alongside KTM and Husqvarna motorcycles. The Chetak Electric will be launched in Pune and Bengaluru first before being rolled out officially in other key cities. Bookings are expected to open soon after the launch on 14th January.

Although there is no official word on the matter, the Chetak could get a conventional ICE (internal combustion engine) version as well at a later stage. During the unveil of the new scooter, Rajiv Bajaj, MD, Bajaj Auto had said that the Chetak will not be priced aggressively but attractively so expect a price tag of over Rs 1 lakh.

Bajaj Auto is not offering a swappable battery pack with the new Chetak Electric and claims a 95 km range between charges in the scooter's Eco mode and 85 km range in the Sport mode. It'll be equipped with Bajaj's IBMS (intelligent battery management system) to monitor the battery charge.

Bajaj Chetak Electric will also feature a reverse assist mode and regenerative braking that converts braking heat into kinetic energy to help maximise range. It'll have all LED lighting, a glove box up front, and a fully digital instrument cluster.

Customers will be able to connect their smartphones with their scooters via the Chetak Electric app for features like data communication, security, and user authentication. When launched, the Chetak rivals the likes of the Ather 450 electric scooter range.