Bajaj Chetak electric scooter instrument cluster with car-like features explained

Bajaj Chetak has finally made its comeback in India after 14 long years, this time in an all-electric avatar. The company showcased its latest offering while launching Urbanite brand that will be responsible only for selling electric two-wheelers. A few months back, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto had stated that Bajaj aims to be the Tesla of two-wheelers and going by his statement, it was quite clear that the Chetak electric will be positioned as a premium product with some interesting features. Justifying the company's intentions, Bajaj Chetak electric has been unveiled and the e-scooter gets some modern tech in order to keep up with the competition. One of these is the all-digital instrument cluster and Express Drives managed to get a picture of it when the ignition was turned ON at the launch event.

The cluster has been designed in a circular manner and the layout indeed looks quite futuristic and modern. The unit shows a lot of information like speed, odometer reading along with time, battery level and range. Moreover, the cluster shows riding mode along with the usual telltale lights. The instrument cluster of Bajaj Chetak electric also has warning signs for side stand, system malfunction and service reminder. There is also a call icon that must be to keep you notified of the incoming calls while riding. The instrument cluster on the Bajaj Chetak electric features smartphone connectivity as well through the Chetak mobile application and the unit has an icon to show if the phone has been connected to the scooter.

Bajaj Chetak electric features touch-sensitive buttons on the handlebar to offer a premium feel. On the left side, you get buttons for low and high beam, horn and a playback button that is a mystery as of now in terms of its function. Now on the right side, you get switches to toggle riding modes and reverse park assist. Buttons for left and right side turn indicators are offered separately on respective portions of the handlebar.

