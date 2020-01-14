Bajaj Chetak Electric vs Ather 450: Finding India’s best electric scooter on paper

We've been watching The Rise of the Electrics since 2019 and now in the new year, the series is entering its second season. While there have been several electric scooter options to choose from, Ather has pretty much enjoyed a segment of its own with its full-fledged models owing to promising quality and range. But the segment is now set to see another full-fledged electric scooter from one of the mainstream two-wheeler manufacturers – the Bajaj Chetak Electric. This will be after 14 years as Chetak makes a comeback in an all-electric avatar and also marks Bajaj's reentry in the scooter market. So, how does it compare with the Ather 450? We compare the two in terms of power, range, features, and price.

Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450 electric scooter: Range

Bajaj Chetak Electric gets power from a 4 kW electric motor with 16 Nm of torque and has two riding modes namely Eco and Sport in which it has a claimed range of 95 km and 85 km, respectively between charges. The e-scooter has a 3 kWh lithium-ion battery pack that is non-removable. The Ather 450 has a , on the other hand, has three riding modes namely Eco, Ride, and Sport. While Eco offers 75 km range, Ride and Sport have claimed a range of 65 km and 55 km, respectively.

Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450 electric scooter: Charging

Chetak comes with an in-built charger that can be plugged to a regular 5-ampere power outlet and a full charge from 0 to 100 percent is said to take about five hours. One hour of charging provides 25 percent of battery charge.

Ather 450's battery pack takes about 4 hours for a full charge through a 5 amp socket. But the Ather 450 can also make use of DC fast charging through it can charge at a rate of about 1 km per minute. On the other hand, Chetak electric does not support fast charging.

Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450 electric scooter: Features

Both Bajaj Chetak and Ather 450 come with all-LED lighting, a reverse mode and a fully-digital instrument cluster, however, the Ather 450's seven-inch display is a TFT touchscreen unit. The two also feature smartphone connectivity through their respective applications.

Bajaj Chetak vs Ather 450 electric scooter: Price and warranty

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter is priced at Rs 1 lakh for the Urbane variant and Rs 1.15 lakh for the Premium one (both prices, ex-showroom). It comes with a warranty of 3 years/50,000 km, whichever comes first. The first service will need to be done at 1,000 km after which the service interval will be 12,000 km or once a year. Customers will also be able to avail three free services.

Ather 450 retails at Rs 1,13,715 (on-road) - Rs 1,33,658 (ex-showroom) plus Rs 1,011 (Smart card fee and RTO registration) minus Rs 26,732 (Fame subsidy) plus Rs 5,778 (Insurance). It comes with three-year warranty on the vehicle, battery pack, and on the home charging point as well.