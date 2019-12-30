Bajaj Chetak electric’s live tracking feature previewed in video: Launch next month

Bajaj Chetak electric has been in the headlines for all the right reasons. The first all-electric scooter by the Pune-based manufacturer is set to be launched in India in January 2020. During its unveiling, Rajiv Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto had hinted that the price for the Chetak electric will not be as high as Rs 1.5 lakh. That said, speculations regarding the price of the scooter started with figures of Rs 1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh. We all know that the upcoming Bajaj Chetak electric will come with multiple interesting features. Now, the company has recently released a teaser to give an idea of the scooter's connected features. In the video, one can see that the Chetak will come with a live tracking feature. The said feature helps in situations when you have difficulties in finding your scooter.

Watch Bajaj Chetak electric live tracking feature video here:

In the video, one can see that the scooter can be tracked through the smartphone application. Such a feature can prove beneficial in places like malls and crowded markets where one often gets confused when it comes to the parking location of the vehicle. Not only this, the Chetak app will also keep a track of your vehicle's statistics including ride data, battery status, maintenance record and more. In terms of features, the Bajaj Chetak electric will get an all-LED headlamp along with a fully digital instrument cluster, USB port and backlit switches. The e-scooter comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake up front along with a rear drum brake and these are coupled to a CBS (Combined Braking System) for added safety.

Bajaj Chetak electric will get a 4 kW electric motor powered by an IP67 rated battery pack. The scooter gets two modes namely Eco and Sport with respective ranges of 100 km and 80 km per single full charge. The battery pack of the scooter can be charged through a standard household 5-15 amp electric outlet and the company is claiming a full charging time of five hours.

