Bajaj Chetak coming back! Could launch as ‘Chetak Chic Electric’

Bajaj Auto is all set to launch its Urbanite brand on 16th October. The new brand will be responsible for selling the company's upcoming all-electric offerings. On the said date, Bajaj Auto is also expected to showcase its first-ever electric scooter that has been already spied multiple times doing test runs in and around Pune. Now, the company has registered the name of its upcoming electric scooter and as per the document, it will make debut as Bajaj Chetak Chic electric. The company's official invite mentions the event name as 'Hamara Kal' that might remind of a tagline of a highly popular product by the company in the past. The event will be attended by Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways and Amitabh Kant, CEO, Niti Aayog.

'Bajaj Chic electric' name registered

In 2017, Rajeev Bajaj, Managing Director, Bajaj Auto stated that the company intends to be the Tesla of two-wheelers. That said, we expect the upcoming Bajaj Chetak Chic electric to come with good build quality and multiple premium features under its sleeve. The Chetak Chic Electric will sport a retro-modern design language and looking at the spy images, the scooter seems to have taken styling inspiration from the Vespas. The front gets a rounded headlamp which is expected to be an all-LED unit with LED DRLs. The spy images also revealed that the front suspension of the scooter is a single side trailing arm unit like the ones that you must have seen on the Vespas.

The upcoming Bajaj Chetak Chic Electric is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 1 lakh. As it will be a premium offering, it will primarily go up against the likes of the Ather 450. Other details regarding the upcoming Bajaj Chetak Chic Electric to be out on 16th October, so stay tuned with us for all the updates.

For the latest auto news and reviews, stay tuned with us and subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.