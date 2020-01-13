Bajaj Chetak electric charging time, range estimator, braking time and other features revealed

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter has been taking the internet by storm. It is the first time that a mainstream motorcycle maker has delved into the electric business in India. Bajaj, as is usually the case, has kept mum about critical aspects of the scooter and we expect them to reveal it tomorrow at the launch. However, a few details have now been put out on the company's website. Up to 25 per cent charge can be obtained through a 15amp socket charger in an hour whereas 3.5 hours of charging will give 80 per cent charge. The vehicle can be charged 100 per cent in just five hours. In this full charge, one can ride the scooter for 95km in Eco mode whereas the Sport mode will reduce the claimed mileage to 85km. Not only this, Bajaj has introduced a range estimator wherein one can input the imaginary charge on their scooter and the corresponding range will be shown.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Bajaj Chetak electric scooter will most likely run a 4kW Li-ion battery. It is expected to produce around 7hp of power and 15Nm of torque. Apart from the different ride modes, the scooter also has a reverse gear. There is an all-digital instrument cluster and a Bluetooth-connected app is also available. This will app will help diagnose the health of the scooter as well as inform relevant authorities should the Chetak be involved in a crash. Moreover, the switches are all feather touch and backlit as well.

Bajaj has provided a front disc brake with the Chetak electric. This enables the Chetak to stop from 60-0kmph in just 2.8m. Moreover, the brakes also have regenerative property, meaning which the kinetic energy generated during braking will be stored and will help in recharging the batteries. In short, it increases the range and thereby reduces the charging duration.

Bajaj has given all-LED lights to the Chetak. They say these are durable and consume less energy. Moreover, the battery has got a 50,000km or three years warranty on it and is IP67 rated. Rajiv Bajaj was quoted as saying that the pricing of the scooter will be very competitive. Express Drives expects the price to be Rs 92,000, ex-showroom, making it significantly affordable than the Ather 450.