Bajaj bikes get expensive by upto Rs 2,000: Here’s how much Pulsar and Avenger will cost now

It looks like the new financial year does not bring in much good news for the two-wheeler buyers. A few hours back, we had reported that TVS Motor Company has hiked the prices of its flagship motorcycle Apache RR 310. Now, Pune-based Bajaj Auto has hiked the prices of its motorcycles in the range of Rs 500 to Rs 2,000. A few days back, we had reported that the prices of the Bajaj Dominar 400 have been increased by Rs 2,000 for both, non-ABS and ABS version. Now, the company has issued a price hike across its Pulsar and Avenger model range. The price of the V15 has also seen a hike in price. In order to be specific, the Bajaj Pulsar RS200 is now dearer by Rs 1,800. The price of the non-ABS version of the motorcycle is now Rs 1.24 lakh while the ABS will now cost you Rs 1.36 lakh.

The naked streetfighter of the series, better known as the Pulsar NS 200 has also witnessed a price hike of Rs 1,700. The ABS variant of the motorcycle can now be purchased at a price of Rs 1.10 lakh while the standard model is on sale at Rs 98,714. The Bajaj Avenger also sees a price hike of close to Rs 1,100. That said, the price of the Avenger 220 Street is now Rs 94,464 and its younger sibling Avenger 180 Street is now costlier at Rs 84,346. The company's budget commuters have also seen a hike in pricing.

The price of the Bajaj V15 is increased by Rs 1,000 and the new price stands at Rs 65,178. The price of its younger sibling V12 remains unchanged. The new Bajaj Discover 125 is now Rs 500 dearer for the standard model and Rs 1,000 for the disc brake trim. Last but definitely not the least, the price of the Platina ComforTec also sees a hike by Rs 500. That said, the price of the motorcycle is now kept at Rs 47,155. All prices being, ex-showroom, Delhi.