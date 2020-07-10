Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here’s how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price has gone up by Rs 1,000 but it still remains India's most affordable cruiser motorcycle and one of the highest-powered 160cc bikes as well.

By:Updated: Jul 10, 2020 2:42 PM

Bajaj Auto has initiated the second round of price increase for its two-wheelers. The first was in mid-May. It now looks like the Pune-based manufacturer’s products will be costlier. The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price in India has increased. It now costs Rs 95,891, ex-showroom Delhi. This price is Rs 1,000 more than what it was a few days ago. While there is no explanation as to why exactly the price has been hiked, we fathom that the rising input costs due to COVID-19 could be the one plausible one. The cost hike isn’t too much though and Avenger Street remains the most affordable cruiser one can buy in the country today. Co-incidentally, its arch-rival, the Suzuki Intruder also got a price hike. The price of the Suzuki Intruder is Rs 1.22 lakh and has only an all-digital instrument cluster and LED headlights to boot over the Avenger.

Also Read Suzuki Intruder price hiked

There are no changes in the feature list. The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street boasts a 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The suspension comprises of telescopic front forks while the rear unit is made of 5-step twin shock absorbers. A 280mm front disc brake is available while the rear gets a 130mm drum. As is the case with most Bajaj bikes, even this one gets only single-channel ABS.

The colour options available with the Street 160 are Spicy Red and Ebony Black. The good bit is that all Avenger range of motorcycles always came with a pillion backrest thereby enhancing the comfort factor. Even power-wise the Avenger is as powerful as the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R. It is worth mentioning that the Hero product is priced a couple of thousands higher as well.

Are you buying a motorcycle during the lockdown? If yes, will you consider the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street with its increased price?

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here's how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

Bajaj Pulsar 180F Neon price in India increased: Now pay this much more!

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

MG Hector Plus: Styling, interior, features and more detailed in images

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Capsized cargo ship with 4,200 Hyundai, Kia cars to be cut open with massive chain

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

Former Skoda Auto CEO Bernhard Maier steps down: New board chairman to be appointed in August

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

EESL to install 162 EV charging stations in Noida: Locations, charging cost revealed

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Accelerating technological integration crucial to emerging out of COVID-19 situation: Shell Lubricants India

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Toyota Prius recalled in India over possibility of crash without driver error

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Diesel passenger vehicle share in India may decline to 15-18% in FY 2022: ICRA

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! Suzuki Intruder BS6 gets costlier in India by this much

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

New Tata Winger BS6 specifications out: Power, variants, seating space explained

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

MG Hector Plus launch on July 13: 5 important things about Toyota Innova Crysta rival

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

TVS Apache RR310 BS6 price increased: KTM RC390 rival still most affordable in class

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Honda Civic BS6 launched: Hyundai Elantra rival now more expensive by this much

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Benelli Imperiale 400 BS6 launched in India: Royal Enfield Classic 350 rival price increased

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Lamborghini Sian Roadster revealed: Most powerful topless Lambo ever with 819hp

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

Now book a Honda bike/scooter from the comfort of home: Online sales commence for Activa, Unicorn

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

2021 Toyota Corolla Cross: Iconic sedan nameplate now an SUV also

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

Suzuki Gixxer BS6 price in India hiked: Most expensive streetfighter in segment gets costlier!

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July

TVS Motor Company extends free service and warranty last date to 31 July