Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price increased: Here’s how much you now pay for the Intruder rival

The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price has gone up by Rs 1,000 but it still remains India's most affordable cruiser motorcycle and one of the highest-powered 160cc bikes as well.

Bajaj Auto has initiated the second round of price increase for its two-wheelers. The first was in mid-May. It now looks like the Pune-based manufacturer’s products will be costlier. The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street price in India has increased. It now costs Rs 95,891, ex-showroom Delhi. This price is Rs 1,000 more than what it was a few days ago. While there is no explanation as to why exactly the price has been hiked, we fathom that the rising input costs due to COVID-19 could be the one plausible one. The cost hike isn’t too much though and Avenger Street remains the most affordable cruiser one can buy in the country today. Co-incidentally, its arch-rival, the Suzuki Intruder also got a price hike. The price of the Suzuki Intruder is Rs 1.22 lakh and has only an all-digital instrument cluster and LED headlights to boot over the Avenger.

There are no changes in the feature list. The Bajaj Avenger 160 Street boasts a 2-valve, single-cylinder engine that makes 15hp power and 13.7Nm of peak torque. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit. The suspension comprises of telescopic front forks while the rear unit is made of 5-step twin shock absorbers. A 280mm front disc brake is available while the rear gets a 130mm drum. As is the case with most Bajaj bikes, even this one gets only single-channel ABS.

The colour options available with the Street 160 are Spicy Red and Ebony Black. The good bit is that all Avenger range of motorcycles always came with a pillion backrest thereby enhancing the comfort factor. Even power-wise the Avenger is as powerful as the newly launched Hero Xtreme 160R. It is worth mentioning that the Hero product is priced a couple of thousands higher as well.

Are you buying a motorcycle during the lockdown? If yes, will you consider the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street with its increased price?

