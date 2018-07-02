Bajaj Avenger, Pulsar drive massive 65% growth: More than 4 lakh vehicles in June!

Bajaj has been having a strong year in terms of sales, in the month of June, Bajaj being driven by an almost entirely refreshed lineup has reported a strong growth of 65% sales for the Month of June 2018 selling a total of 4,04,429 vehicles in the month of June. To put that in perspective The company had sold 2,44,878 units in the same month a year ago. Meanwhile, the company also showed strong growth even if just motorcycles are to be considered, with just as much growth in this segment at 65 per cent 3,37,752 units as against 2,04,667 in June last year. Bajaj has even posted positive growth, the month went by up 44 per cent to 1,69,853 units from 1,17,903 units in the year-ago period. Speaking only of the commercial vehicles category, Bajaj Auto's sales in June stood at 66,677 units compared to 40,211 units in the year-ago period, up 66 per cent.

We think a larger reason for Bajaj’s growth is their focus on the products that sell well, usually corresponding to the products that they are good at building. Their initial ties with Kawasaki, followed by KTM have allowed them to absorb technologies for world-class middle-weight machines, a reputation that has earned them a tie-up with Triumph Motorcycles. Through this alliance, Bajaj will form base with Triumph to build middleweight touring/cruiser motorcycles for India and other emerging markets. In India, Triumph will target these bikes squarely at the Royal Enfield segment of cruiser motorcycles.

The first of these mid-segment performance motorcycles will only come to fruition in 2019, although any further details on this machine are terribly scarce. There also is to be a new manufacturing facility that will be set up at Chakan outside of Pune. The two brands are working on an estimate required to be invested and the total production facility will be decided in 6 months.