Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 now costlier: Here is how much the price has increased

The price hike is by Rs 2,000, however the Avenger 220 is still more affordable than the lower-powered Suzuki Intruder 150.

By:Published: May 15, 2020 12:28:16 PM

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 has become more expensive now. The cruiser which got a BS6 update last month, already had its price hiked by Rs 8,000. Bajaj has now increased it by another Rs 2,000. The new Bajaj Avenger Cruise price is now Rs 1.19 lakh, ex-showroom. Bajaj had earlier discontinued the Street variant. This was because of the low demand for the model.

The Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 boasts a 19.03hp/17.55Nm, 2-valve engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The engine is fed by a fuel-injection system. Bajaj has made sure that the Avenger looks the part with its cruiser design. It’s handle-bar has a swept-back design while the rider’s perch is a comfortable thing. Bajaj has also given a pillion backrest. Telescopic forks at the front and rear (adjustable) form the suspension components. A 280mm front disc along with a 130mm rear drum unit comprises the braking department. There is also front-wheel ABS. Speaking of the front wheel, it is a 17-inch while the rear is 15-inches. Both are spoke wheels.

The length of the motorcycle is 2210mm while the wheelbase is 1,490mm. The saddle height is 737mm. Bajaj has pegged the kerb weight of the bike at 163kg. The ground clearance though is a respectable 169mm.

As far as equipment is concerned, the Avenger 220 Cruise has got an analogue meter console with a small digital read-out. The fuel tank capacity is 13-litres. There are very few cruisers in India below Rs 1 lakh and the Avenger twins – Street 160; form them. The other cruiser, slightly expensive, is the Suzuki Intruder 150.

 

