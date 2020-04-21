Bajaj Avenger 220 Street removed from official website: Possible reasons explained!

With the 220 Street no longer on official website, the Bajaj Avenger now comprises of two models namely Avenger 220 Cruise and Avenger 160 Street.

Bajaj Auto has silently removed the Avenger 220 Street from its official website for India. The company has recently updated almost its entire product line up to meet the stringent emission norms. In the process, removing the Avenger 220 Street seems like Bajaj has no plans to launch its BS6 avatar. The company has not made any official announcement regarding this though. With the Avenger 220 Street no longer on the Bajaj Auto’s official website, the Bajaj Avenger now comprises of two models namely Avenger Cruise 220 and Avenger Street 160. While the Bajaj Avenger 220 Cruise is priced at Rs 1,16,672, the smaller displacement Avenger Street 160 sets you back by Rs 94,893 (both prices, ex-showroom Delhi).

Both, the Bajaj Avenger Street 220 and Avenger Cruise 220 used to share the same engine and the Avenger Cruise 220 has already been updated to the BS6 norms. That said, the Pune-based bike maker might launch the 220 Street with some significant updates in the weeks to come. The 220cc, single-cylinder engine on the Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220 in BS6 guise gets a fuel injection system and is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 18.7hp and 17.55Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed gearbox.

We have tried getting in touch with Bajaj Auto and are awaiting their reply. We shall update this space as soon as we get any clarification. All said and done, if you are someone who has been planning to buy the urban-styled cruiser with a bigger displacement engine and higher power, that won’t be possible at least for now. Rumours of Bajaj working on next-generation Avenger have been in the air for quite some time now. While there is no clarity on the same, expect the bike maker to launch the same in sometime as the Avenger series is due for a significant update, both in terms of design and features.

