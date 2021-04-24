Bajaj Avenger 220/160 video review: Specs, price, features

At Rs 1.03 lakh, the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is the entry-level while the 220 at 1.24 lakh is available as a premium option.

When it comes to entry-level cruiser motorcycles in India, there are only a few and the nameplate – Avenger – tops them. Bajaj has been selling the Avenger range from time immemorial and what you see on these pages is something that is the evolved version. One of them is the Bajaj Avenger Street 160 and the other is the 220 Cruise. Both these bikes share their engines with the respective capacity Pulsars. The price of these, in fact has gone up with the BS6 advent. At Rs 1.03 lakh, the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is the entry-level while the 220 at 1.24 lakh is available as a premium option. While this is about the history as well as the price of the motorcycle, how is the ride experience and the feature-set one gets with the motorcycles? Well, check the video for all the details whereas if you prefer to read, the link below should help you with the review.

The 220cc, oil-cooled engine of the Cruise produces 19.03hp of power and 17.55Nm of torque. The engine is paired to a 5-speed transmission that it also shares with the 160 Street. Speaking of which, the engine in the Bajaj Avenger 160 Street makes 15hp of power and 13.7Nm. Both the engines are quite smooth in operation with the only vibrations coming in for the pillion through the foot pegs. The riding stance of both the bikes suggests a relaxed posture. We like the fuel efficiency that both the bikes return – well over 45kmpl.

Feature-wise, customers will get a fully-digital instrument console in the 220 and disc brakes at the front. There is also single-channel ABS on offer. At the same time, alloy wheels with tubeless rubber is also available with the 160 Street. This and more details can be gleaned from the video. Remember to subscribe to our channel, like the video and leave your valuable comments.

