Bajaj Avenger 160 Street ABS launched at a price of Rs 81,037: Replaces Avenger 180 as India’s most affordable cruiser

The new 2019 Bajaj Avenger 160 Street ABS has been launched in India at a price of Rs 81,037 (ex-showroom, Nagpur). The motorcycle is yet to reach all the showrooms in the country and an official announcement from the manufacturer is still awaited. The newly launched Bajaj Avenger 160 Street has replaced the Avenger 180 Street in the company's product line up that was yet to receive an ABS. In terms of styling, the new Bajaj Avenger 160 Street gets a similar appearance as the Avenger 180 with the same blacked out theme. Up front, the motorcycle gets a rounded headlamp with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Lights).

Powering the new 2019 Bajaj Avenger 160 Street is a 160cc, single cylinder engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The engine is good for developing a maximum power output of 15 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 14.6 Nm. The suspension system on the new 2019 Bajaj Avenger 160 Street comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with twin spring shock absorbers at the rear. The motorcycle comes to a halt with the help of a disc brake up front and a drum brake at the rear. A single-channel ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) is on offer as standard for added safety and convenience. This means that the safety equipment operates only on the front wheel of the motorcycle.

The new 2019 Bajaj Avenger 160 Street locks horns against the likes of the Suzuki Intruder 150 in the segment. The Avenger 160 Street is currently the most affordable cruiser that you can buy in India and it undercuts the Intruder by over Rs 20,000 in terms of pricing. The clever move by Bajaj Auto makes the Avenger more accessible to the masses while offering an ABS, which is now a mandatory safety equipment.

For more auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel.

Source: Facebook