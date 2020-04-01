Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival’s price, spec, features

There is a steep price hike for the Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 but there is no corresponding increment in power or torque.

Bajaj has updated it entry-level cruiser to meet BS6 standards. The Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 price is Rs 94,893. This price is Rs 11,000 over that of the BS4 model, ex-showroom. We have noticed that most of Bajaj’s premium vehicles indeed have a Rs 11,000 hike. The Avenger 160 BS6 has reached the dealerships now.

Bajaj sells the Avenger 160 in just the Street format. This continues with the BS6 model too. The Street name ensures black cycle parts as well as alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions as well as ground clearance, nothing has changed. Wheelbase too stays the same at 1,490mm. Kerb weight too surprisingly is the same at 156kg. Unlike the Pulsar 180F, even the wheels retain their 17-inch front and 15-inch rear configuration. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.

Coming to the engine, while it’s the same cubic capacity as the NS160, the power output hasn’t grown like the latter. The Avenger’s engine makes 15hp of power and 13.7Nm. This is the same as the BS4 model, except torque has gone down by 0.3Nm and an engine is also a 2-valve unit, meaning it derived from the P150. It is air-cooled as well. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Bajaj has also retained the 280mm front disc and 130mm rear drum combination. There is ABS linked with the front wheel. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear. While the 180F had something to justify about its BS6 price hike, the Avenger doesn’t. Perhaps one is paying a premium for adding just the fuel injection system. The Avenger 160 BS6 will compete with the Suzuki Intruder 150. The latter just got BS6-fied. It’s price also has increased and now stands at Rs 1.2 lakh, ex-showroom. The power and torque though are lower at 13.6hp and 13.8Nm. In an outright battle, it looks like the Avenger has the upper hand. However, we will bring you the definitive verdict once we ride the bikes back-to-back.

