Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival’s price, spec, features

There is a steep price hike for the Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 but there is no corresponding increment in power or torque.

By:Updated: April 1, 2020 11:41:48 AM

 

 

Bajaj has updated it entry-level cruiser to meet BS6 standards. The Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 price is Rs 94,893. This price is Rs 11,000 over that of the BS4 model, ex-showroom. We have noticed that most of Bajaj’s premium vehicles indeed have a Rs 11,000 hike. The Avenger 160 BS6 has reached the dealerships now.

Bajaj sells the Avenger 160 in just the Street format. This continues with the BS6 model too. The Street name ensures black cycle parts as well as alloy wheels. In terms of dimensions as well as ground clearance, nothing has changed. Wheelbase too stays the same at 1,490mm. Kerb weight too surprisingly is the same at 156kg. Unlike the Pulsar 180F, even the wheels retain their 17-inch front and 15-inch rear configuration. The fuel tank capacity is 13 litres.

Coming to the engine, while it’s the same cubic capacity as the NS160, the power output hasn’t grown like the latter. The Avenger’s engine makes 15hp of power and 13.7Nm. This is the same as the BS4 model, except torque has gone down by 0.3Nm and an engine is also a 2-valve unit, meaning it derived from the P150. It is air-cooled as well. The gearbox is a 5-speed unit.

Bajaj has also retained the 280mm front disc and 130mm rear drum combination. There is ABS linked with the front wheel. Suspension duties are carried out by telescopic front forks and twin shock absorbers at the rear.   While the 180F had something to justify about its BS6 price hike, the Avenger doesn’t. Perhaps one is paying a premium for adding just the fuel injection system. The Avenger 160 BS6 will compete with the Suzuki Intruder 150. The latter just got BS6-fied. It’s price also has increased and now stands at Rs 1.2 lakh, ex-showroom. The power and torque though are lower at 13.6hp and 13.8Nm. In an outright battle, it looks like the Avenger has the upper hand. However, we will bring you the definitive verdict once we ride the bikes back-to-back.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

Bajaj Avenger 160 BS6 launched: Suzuki Intruder 150 rival's price, spec, features

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

2021 Genesis G80 with its dazzling looks and interior will rival BMW, Mercedes soon

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

Coronavirus: Lamborghini begins production of surgical masks and medical plexiglass shields

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

New 2020 Hyundai Verna variants decoded: Prices, features explained

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

Coronavirus Pandemic: Land Rover deploys 160 vehicles with 27 new Defenders to support emergency response

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

All-new Honda City scores 5-star in ASEAN NCAP crash test: India launch expected soon

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

2020 Tata Harrier BS6 review in pictures: Interior, features, engine, on-road price

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

New Hyundai Verna launched: Maruti Ciaz rival price, specs, features

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Driving license, vehicle fitness certificate expiring during lockdown? Here's one good news for you

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Coronavirus Pandemic: Volkswagen India extends vehicle warranties and services till July 2020

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

Tips to maintain your electric two-wheeler's health during Covid-19 lockdown

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

New 2020 Hyundai i20 features, price, engines: 5 things to expect from the Baleno rival

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

Isuzu India to launch BS6 models by mid-2020: Extends existing warranties till end of May due to coronavirus

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

22Kymco shuts down: Electric vehicle start-up packs up after launch announcement

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Coronavirus Lockdown: Zoomcar to assist essential service providers with fully sanitised cars

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

Detroit Auto Show cancelled as venue to be used as COVID-19 hospital

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

BYD’s new Blade Battery design claims improved safety for electric vehicles: Here’s how

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Big relief for auto dealers, buyers: SC orders registration extension for BS-IV vehicles to 30 April

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid

Coronavirus Pandemic: Buddh F1 track to help quarantine migrant workers as govt will provide medical aid