Bajaj Auto’s May sales double, exports see sequential improvement

Bajaj Auto sees sharp improvement in monthly two-wheeler sales across the domestic market led by string rural income growth but the longer than expected weakness in exports market is a concern.

Bajaj Auto’s two-wheeler sales have seen a significant bump up in May. The two-wheelers sales more than doubled to 194,811 vehicles from 96,101units sold last May. Even on a month-on-month comparison, the two-wheeler sales are up 7 per cent from 1,81,828 units sold in April.

However, two-wheeler exports continue to be in the red for the company with presence in over 70 countries. Though on a year-on-year comparison, the exports are down 26 per cent to 112,885 vehicles from 153,397 units, there is some improvement sequentially. Compared to April, the exports are up 44 per cent from 106,157 units exported last month.

That said the longer than expected weakness in the exports market continues to be a source of concern for the two-wheeler major. Analysts believe that the reversal in impoact of the softening commodity prices might also impact the margin.

However, the higher than expected domestic demand boosted by string sales in rural region is what’s heartening about Bajaj Auto’s monthly sales numbers. Strong rura income growth and forecasts of fairly good monsson is also expected to add a filip to sales going forward.

Bajaj Auto sales in May

The company’s commercial vehicle sales have also seen a steady uptick both on a sequential and month-on-month basis. The Pulsar and the Platina range of models continue to be its best selling performers in the past 6 months.