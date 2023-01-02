Bajaj Auto’s exports woes continue in December

As the case has been in the last few months, the weakening export outlook continues to be a pocket of concern for Bajaj Auto.

Bajaj Auto sold 1,25,525 two-wheelers in the domestic market in December, down 2 percent, as compared to 1,27,593 units sold in the same period last year.

The company’s exports however continue to suffer a dent and in December it took a massive hit at 1,21,499 units, down 36 percent, as against 1,91,176 units in December 2021.



The Pune-headquartered company, in the 9 months of FY2023, registered sales of 27,17,279 units, witnessing a 9 percent downfall, as compared to 29,77,765 units sold in the corresponding period last year.

Also Read: Bajaj Auto’s declining exports an opportunity or concern?

During the first three quarters of the ongoing fiscal, the two-wheeler major saw slight 7 percent uptick in its domestic sales, clocking 13,90,698 units, as against 13,01,984 units sold in the similar period last fiscal.



As the case has been in the last few months, the weakening export outlook continues to be a pocket of concern for Bajaj Auto. The company, during the YTD period FY2023, witnessed a massive 21 percent decline in its exports, as it recorded 13,26,541 units, as compared to 16,75,781 in the corresponding period in the FY2022.

Also Read: Slowdown in export markets impacts Bajaj Auto’s performance

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.