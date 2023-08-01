Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,68,840 two-wheelers in July 2023 including domestic and exports.

Bajaj Auto witnessed a decline in its two-wheeler business in the month of July. While domestic two-wheeler sales fell by 14 percent, exports for two-wheelers dropped by 16 percent. The Chakan-based bikemaker sold 1,41,990 two-wheelers in July and shipped 1,26,850 units to overseas markets.

Overall, 2,68,840 two-wheelers were dispatched by Bajaj in July as compared to 3,15,054 units dispatched in the same month the previous year, which lead to a 15 percent YoY decline.

2-WHEELER sales Jul-23 Jul-22 Change % DOMESTIC 141,990 164,384 -14 EXPORTS 126,850 150,670 -16 SUB-TOTAL 268,840 315,054 -15 Bajaj Auto July 2023 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Auto two-wheelers sales: April-July 2023

A total of 11,58,170 two-wheelers were sold by Bajaj Auto in between April and July 2023 in comparison to 11,62,212 units sold during the same period last year. The company sold 6,84,921 two-wheelers in the domestic period as compared to 4,78,802 units during the same period last year, resulting in a YoY growth of 43 percent.

2-WHEELER sales Apr-Jul 2023 Apr-Jul 2022 Change % DOMESTIC 684,921 478,802 43 EXPORTS 473,249 683,410 -31 SUB-TOTAL 1,158,170 1,162,212 – Bajaj Auto: Apr-Jul 2023 two-wheeler sales

Exports of two-wheelers during April-July this year declined by 31 percent with Bajaj shipping 4,73,249 units to foreign markets as opposed to 6,83,410 units shipped during the same period last year.