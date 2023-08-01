Bajaj Auto witnessed a decline in its two-wheeler business in the month of July. While domestic two-wheeler sales fell by 14 percent, exports for two-wheelers dropped by 16 percent. The Chakan-based bikemaker sold 1,41,990 two-wheelers in July and shipped 1,26,850 units to overseas markets.
Overall, 2,68,840 two-wheelers were dispatched by Bajaj in July as compared to 3,15,054 units dispatched in the same month the previous year, which lead to a 15 percent YoY decline.
|2-WHEELER sales
|Jul-23
|Jul-22
|Change %
|DOMESTIC
|141,990
|164,384
|-14
|EXPORTS
|126,850
|150,670
|-16
|SUB-TOTAL
|268,840
|315,054
|-15
Bajaj Auto two-wheelers sales: April-July 2023
A total of 11,58,170 two-wheelers were sold by Bajaj Auto in between April and July 2023 in comparison to 11,62,212 units sold during the same period last year. The company sold 6,84,921 two-wheelers in the domestic period as compared to 4,78,802 units during the same period last year, resulting in a YoY growth of 43 percent.
|2-WHEELER sales
|Apr-Jul 2023
|Apr-Jul 2022
|Change %
|DOMESTIC
|684,921
|478,802
|43
|EXPORTS
|473,249
|683,410
|-31
|SUB-TOTAL
|1,158,170
|1,162,212
|–
Exports of two-wheelers during April-July this year declined by 31 percent with Bajaj shipping 4,73,249 units to foreign markets as opposed to 6,83,410 units shipped during the same period last year.