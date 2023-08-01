scorecardresearch

Bajaj Auto July two-wheeler sales decline 14%, exports down 16%

Bajaj Auto sold a total of 2,68,840 two-wheelers in July 2023 including domestic and exports.

Written by Arun Prakash
Bajaj Auto

Bajaj Auto witnessed a decline in its two-wheeler business in the month of July. While domestic two-wheeler sales fell by 14 percent, exports for two-wheelers dropped by 16 percent. The Chakan-based bikemaker sold 1,41,990 two-wheelers in July and shipped 1,26,850 units to overseas markets.

Overall, 2,68,840 two-wheelers were dispatched by Bajaj in July as compared to 3,15,054 units dispatched in the same month the previous year, which lead to a 15 percent YoY decline.

2-WHEELER salesJul-23Jul-22Change %
DOMESTIC141,990164,384-14
EXPORTS126,850150,670-16
SUB-TOTAL268,840315,054-15
Bajaj Auto July 2023 two-wheeler sales
Also Read

Bajaj Auto two-wheelers sales: April-July 2023

A total of 11,58,170 two-wheelers were sold by Bajaj Auto in between April and July 2023 in comparison to 11,62,212 units sold during the same period last year. The company sold 6,84,921 two-wheelers in the domestic period as compared to 4,78,802 units during the same period last year, resulting in a YoY growth of 43 percent.

Also Read
2-WHEELER sales Apr-Jul 2023 Apr-Jul 2022 Change %
DOMESTIC684,921478,80243
EXPORTS473,249683,410-31
SUB-TOTAL1,158,1701,162,212
Bajaj Auto: Apr-Jul 2023 two-wheeler sales

Exports of two-wheelers during April-July this year declined by 31 percent with Bajaj shipping 4,73,249 units to foreign markets as opposed to 6,83,410 units shipped during the same period last year.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 01-08-2023 at 11:05 IST
Today’s Most Popular Stories ×
WEB STORIESNIFTY 50STOCK MARKET STATS