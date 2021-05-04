Bajaj Auto trademarks Fluor, Fluir names: Upcoming electric bike or something else?

The trademark description mentions 'electric vehicles' and hence, the name Fluor and Fluir might be used for any of Bajaj's upcoming EVs.

Bajaj Auto has recently trademarked two new names – ‘Fluor’ and ‘Fluir’. While these two sound unique, their meanings are quite interesting too. Fluor stands for a soft mineral or calcium fluoride that is fluorescent in ultraviolet light and on the other hand, Fluir means a flow or stream. So, both these meaning doesn’t necessarily give out a major hint in terms of what upcoming products at Bajaj Auto will be using these names. However, the trademark description does mention ‘electric vehicles’ and given the fact that the company is taking EVs seriously, the said names might be used for any of its upcoming electric vehicles. A few months back, Bajaj Auto already revived the Chetak nameplate with a premium electric scooter, and hence, we don’t think that these names would be used for something similar.

This brings us to the possibility that Bajaj Fluor and Fluir might be used for the company’s electric motorcycles. The options in this segment are currently very limited in India and Bajaj Auto would definitely want to get the advantage of having an early entry. While we speculate that these names might be used for an upcoming Bajaj electric bike, there is also a possibility that these words may not be used at all. Sometimes, manufacturers trademark names but that doesn’t essentially mean that all of them are used for a product.

Moreover, there is also a chance that the company might use these names not for any vehicle but for an upcoming service. The full story will only unfold in the coming months. Meanwhile, Bajaj Auto has sold the highest number of bikes among all manufacturers including Hero MotoCorp in April 2021, emerging as India’s number one bike maker. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

