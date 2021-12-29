Bajaj Auto to set up Rs 300 crore-EV facility: First EV roll out by June 2022

Bajaj Auto will set up a new electric vehicle manufacturing unit for India and exports at Akurdi (Pune) with an investment of Rs 300 crore. The first EV is expected to roll out by June 2022.

Bajaj Auto Limited, one of India’s leading two-wheeler manufacturers has today announced some ambitious plans for EVs. The company has today announced that they will be investing Rs 300 crore (USD 40 mn) for a new electric vehicle manufacturing unit for India and exports at Akurdi (Pune) in Maharashtra. In fact, Bajaj has already commenced the work at its brand-new manufacturing facility and claims that this unit will have a production capacity of 5,00,000 EVs per annum. The first electric vehicle is expected to roll out from this new facility by June 2022.

It is worth mentioning that Akurdi (Pune) is also the site of the original Chetak scooter factory that made Bajaj Auto a household name in India. Bajaj’s new EV manufacturing plant will be spread over half a million sq. feet and is expected to generate incremental employment for around 800 people. According to the company, this “new unit will have cutting-edge robotic and automated manufacturing systems for everything including logistics and material handling, fabrication and painting, assembly and quality assurance.”

“These systems have been designed for flexible product mix, while keeping in mind the best worker ergonomics and maximum process efficiency. The investments made by Bajaj Auto will be supplemented by a number of vendors, who will invest a further Rs 250 crore (USD 33 mn).” Also, Bajaj says that this new “unit at Akurdi is co-located with Bajaj Auto’s state-of-the-art R&D centre to foster greater collaboration, leading to faster time-to-market. It should transform Bajaj Auto’s Akurdi facility into a hub for design, development and manufacturing of a complete range of Electric Vehicles.”

Image used for representative purpose only

Speaking about the new EV manufacturing unit, Rajiv Bajaj – Managing Director, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said, “In 2001 Bajaj 2.0 took off on the roaring Pulsar, in 2021 Bajaj 3.0 arrives on the charming Chetak. Going forward, for the Bajaj portfolio, except for implementing one state-of-the-art ICE platform that is currently under development, all our R&D drive train resources are now laser-focused on creating EV solutions for the future.”

He further added, “This alignment reflects our belief that light Electric Vehicles for sustainable urban mobility is an idea whose time may finally have come. Thus, this investment at Akurdi completes the virtuous cycle of hi-tech R&D competencies, high-efficiency engineering capabilities, world-class supply chain synergies, and global distribution network which should leapfrog us into a market-leading position in EVs in India and overseas.”

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.