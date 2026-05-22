Bajaj Auto to launch electric Qute soon

Bajaj Auto is testing an electric version of its Qute quadricycle, aiming to leverage its highly profitable domestic EV business and expand its commercial electric portfolio.

Bajaj Auto is expanding its electric vehicle portfolio with the launch of its electric Qute quadricycle in the pipeline. Currently, the electric variant of the Qute is undergoing testing and homologation.

Auto enthusiasts and vloggers have spotted the electric Qute and shared photos of the vehicle, with dealerships confirming launch plans. The electric Qute has been in the pipeline for the past couple of years, but was deprioritised due to low sales volumes and focus on other priority segments.

Overcoming Domestic Hurdles

The company aims to revive the quadricycle segment, which has not gained traction in the domestic market. While the Qute has struggled to sell locally, it has been successfully exported to countries including Egypt, Turkey, and several African nations, with over 6,696 units exported and total sales at 6,998 units in FY26, according to SIAM data. The total sales since inception in 2019 have been around 40,000 units. Less than 10% of these sales have been in India. In January to March 2026, the quadricycle sales were at 2,843 units and exports at 2,676 units.

ALSO READ Maruti tightens grip on fleet CNG market as Hyundai gains pace

Currently, the Qute is available in petrol, CNG, and LPG fuel options, functioning as a bifuel vehicle. Bajaj Auto is the leader in the country’s electric three-wheeler market, offering a wide range that includes the Riki E-rickshaw, the GoGo small electric three-wheeler, and the WEGO, which caters to both passenger and cargo needs.

Leveraging Financial Muscle

According to Rakesh Sharma, Executive Director of Bajaj Auto, the company’s electric business for two-wheelers and three-wheelers has become the largest in the automotive industry, accounting for over 20% of the company’s domestic revenues and contributing double-digit EBITDA percentages. The electric Qute will further complement this portfolio. It is manufactured at Bajaj’s Aurangabad plant.

Bajaj Auto maintained its leading position in the electric three-wheeler market throughout the fourth quarter and into April 2026. Sharma noted, “Importantly, this scale-up has been accompanied by healthy profitability, making electric three-wheelers a strong contributor to both top-line and bottom-line growth,” during the company’s investor call.

Additionally, the electric scooter Chetak recently surpassed the one lakh units sold in a single quarter. In FY26, Chetak sales exceeded five lakh units, generating revenue of Rs 4,000 crore with double-digit EBITDA. The Chetak is available in 850 cities through 500 dedicated stores, including motorcycle stores, which the company said offered customers a differentiated experience.