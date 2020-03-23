Bajaj Auto suspends production at Chakan plant amid COVID-19 outbreak

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India and hence, the Government had to announce a complete lockdown in multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and more.

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, multiple manufacturers have announced the suspension of operations at their factories. The latest one to join this is Pune-based Bajaj Auto that has recently announced that it has suspended operations at its corporate office and production facility at Chakan near Pune. Bajaj Auto had announced that by early March, it had suspended the travel and implemented the work from home policy. The manufacturer further added that bare minimum manning will be maintained only for the essential services. The company had also banned the international travel starting in February 2020.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India and hence, the Government had to announce a complete lockdown in multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and more. The lockdown across multiple states in India happens ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to kick in starting next month. That said, with the ongoing situation, FADA had requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles in the country till 31st May. However, the apex court rejected the plea and hence, the deadline stays the same as of now.

Very recently, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) and ACMA (Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India), both have requested their respective members to implement plant shutdowns in the interest of public safety and prevent the spread of virus. Both these bodies have put forward the said request in order to overcome the period and make sure that the workers are not exposed to the Coronavirus.

Amid the rapid outbreak, multiple auto shows and motorsport races have also been cancelled or postponed and 2020 Geneva Motor Show is the latest example. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay safe and keep others safe amid this outbreak!

