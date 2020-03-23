Bajaj Auto suspends production at Chakan plant amid COVID-19 outbreak

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India and hence, the Government had to announce a complete lockdown in multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and more.

By:Updated: March 23, 2020 12:56:51 PM

Amid the Coronavirus outbreak in India, multiple manufacturers have announced the suspension of operations at their factories. The latest one to join this is Pune-based Bajaj Auto that has recently announced that it has suspended operations at its corporate office and production facility at Chakan near Pune. Bajaj Auto had announced that by early March, it had suspended the travel and implemented the work from home policy. The manufacturer further added that bare minimum manning will be maintained only for the essential services. The company had also banned the international travel starting in February 2020.

Maharashtra currently has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in India and hence, the Government had to announce a complete lockdown in multiple cities like Pune, Mumbai, Nagpur and more. The lockdown across multiple states in India happens ahead of the BS6 deadline that is set to kick in starting next month. That said, with the ongoing situation, FADA had requested the Supreme Court to extend the sale of BS4 vehicles in the country till 31st May. However, the apex court rejected the plea and hence, the deadline stays the same as of now.

Very recently, SIAM (Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers) and ACMA (Auto Component Manufacturers Association of India), both have requested their respective members to implement plant shutdowns in the interest of public safety and prevent the spread of virus. Both these bodies have put forward the said request in order to overcome the period and make sure that the workers are not exposed to the Coronavirus.

Amid the rapid outbreak, multiple auto shows and motorsport races have also been cancelled or postponed and 2020 Geneva Motor Show is the latest example. Stay tuned for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives official YouTube channel. Also, stay safe and keep others safe amid this outbreak!

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

Ducati Streetfighter V4: Everything about this 208 hp monster to be live streamed on 25 March

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

MG Motor introduces Disinfect and Deliver: Car deliveries and test drives at home

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Coronavirus: Anand Mahindra to stop vehicle production, plans to manufacturer ventilators

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

Mercedes-Benz, BMW post each others cars on social media: Here's why

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

BS6 fuel now available at 28,000 Indian Oil outlets across India

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Zoomcar to introduce computerised car detection damage, dynamic pricing

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Upcoming BMW R18 cruiser spied undisguised ahead of 3rd April debut: Top things to know!

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Royal Enfield sells out complete BS4 motorcycle stock: To sell only BS6 starting today

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

Volvo recalls 7 lakh cars worldwide: 1,891 cars affected in India

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

BS6 Suzuki Intruder launched: Priced about Rs 12,000 higher than BS4 model

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Tata Tiago, Tigor JTP BS6 launch unlikely: Trouble in the joint venture paradise?

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

Coronavirus pandemic: Chinese automaker BYD now world's largest producer of face masks

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

FIA puts F1 2021 technical regulations on hold till 2022: Teams to continue with 2020 rules next year

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2020 Maruti Suzuki Dzire facelift launched at Rs 5.89 lakh: Updated styling, features

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

2021 Kia Sorento full details released: Should the Fortuner rival come to India?

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

Royal Enfield One Ride postponed in wake of Coronavirus pandemic

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS Apache series upgraded to BS6 compliance: Changes in power, price and features

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

TVS scooters and motorcycles that might be discontinued: Wego, Victor, Scooty Pep+

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

F1 2020: Monaco GP cancelled due to coronavirus as Dutch and Spanish GP are postponed

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features

Affordable variants of BMW X7 and 3 Series launched: Price, specs, features