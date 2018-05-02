Bajaj Auto sold 577 vehicles every hour in April 2018, reports 26% growth

Bajaj Auto has announced its sales numbers for the month of April 2018 and during the period, the Pune-based manufacturer registered a growth of 26%. The company achieved this figure with a total sales of 4,15,168 vehicles last month. During the same period last year, Bajaj Auto sold 3,29,800 vehicles. Speaking of motorcycle sales, the company sold 3,49,617 units last month, reporting a growth of 19%. During the same period last year, Bajaj sold a total of 2,93,932 units. As far as exports number go, the manufacturer said that the area has seen 22% growth during April 2018. Exports of the company rose from 1,51,913 units during the same period last year to 1,85,704 units last month. When it comes to the commercial vehicles category, the company's sales in April saw an impressive growth of 83% as it sold 65,551 units last month as compared to 35,868 units during the same month last year.

The company has almost entirely revamped its entire product portfolio over a span of last few months. Bajaj Auto retired the Avenger 150 Street and replaced it with the bigger Avenger 180 Street. The smart move by the manufacturer was taken primarily in order to challenge the Avenger's prime rival Suzuki Intruder 150. You can watch the comparison between the two right here.

In terms of product developments, there is a lot going on at Bajaj Auto, especially in the motorcycle segment. The company has plans to bring the new generation Pulsars next year. There have been recent reports on the internet suggesting that the company will bring the smallest Pulsar ever with a 125cc engine to replace the existing Pulsar 135 LS. The latter recently created a bit of a confusion as it first disappeared from the company's website and then appeared again.

The company also gave cosmetic updates to the Bajaj Dominar 400 earlier this year with an aim to improve the sales of the company's flagship motorcycle. The new models were unveiled with the launch of the new Discover range. More details on the new Bajaj motorcycles expected to be revealed in the coming days!