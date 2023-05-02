scorecardresearch

Bajaj Auto sells 1.81 lakh two-wheelers in April 2023: Domestic sales boom, exports decline

Bajaj Auto April 2023 Sales: Bajaj Auto sold 1,81,828 units in the domestic market last month, recording a 95 percent YoY growth. However, its exports declined by a massive 44 percent YoY.

Bajaj Auto has revealed its sales figures for the month of April 2023. This Pune-based Indian two-wheeler manufacturer sold 1,81,828 units in the domestic market last month, recording a massive 95 percent YoY growth. However, with 1,06,157 units, its exports declined by 44 percent on a YoY basis. The detailed sales figures are mentioned in the table below.

Bajaj Auto April 2023 Sales: YoY vs MoM comparison

Time periodApril’23 April’22 YoY Growth March’23MoM Growth
Domestic sales 1,81,82893,23395%1,52,28719.3%
Exports1,06,1571,88,478-44%94,71512%

Bajaj Auto sold 1,81,828 two-wheelers in India last month, recording a 95 percent YoY growth and a 19.3 percent increase on an MoM basis. In April 2022, its domestic sales stood at 93,233 units while in March this year, the company sold 1,52,287 units. Talking about exports, Bajaj Auto’s exports grew 12 percent MoM but it slumped by a massive 44 percent on a YoY basis. 

Bajaj Auto recently announced its FY23 results and the company recorded its highest-ever financial performance with a net profit of Rs 5,628 crore. The Pulsar brand continues to dominate Bajaj’s market share in India followed by the Platina, CT, Chetak electric, Avenger and Dominar. Currently, there are 11 Pulsar-branded motorcycles on sale in the market.

