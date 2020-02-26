Bajaj Auto seeks to replicate KTM success with Husqvarna: Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 go on sale

Husqvarna, a premium motorcycle brand of Swedish origin, is a part of the KTM group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the KTM brand.

By:Published: February 26, 2020 8:06:50 AM
husqvarna Svartpilen 250 Vitpilen 250 bajaj autoHusqvarna Svartpilen 250 (left and Vitpilen 250

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced the prices of two Husqvarna motorcycles which will be sold from KTM showrooms. Introductory price for both the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 models from the Husqvarna stable has been set at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top two-wheeler manufacturer is looking to replicate the success of KTM motorcycles with the Husqvarna motorcycle brand in the country. Husqvarna, a premium motorcycle brand of Swedish origin, is a part of the KTM group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the KTM brand. Bajaj Auto owns 48% of KTM, which was launched in India in 2012. Its motorcycles are sold through Bajaj’s Probiking unit.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said the premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth of almost 19% compound annual growth rate in India over the past five years in two broad classes of bikes — sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles. Sharma said the Husqvarna twins would be a game-changer in the lifestyle segment. The Husqvarnas are being targeted at riders who have an evolved taste and don’t want a compromise between performance and design, he said.

The motorcycles will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities starting early March. Over the next five months, the company plans to expand its footprint to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns. KTM has sold 2,50,000 units since 2012. Last year, India became the largest market for KTM globally, helping it become the world’s number one premium performance motorcycle brand by volume.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Rumbling across 1200 km of Indian coastline on Interceptor 650: Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Full-size SUV Battle! 2020 Ford Endeavour BS6 vs Toyota Fortuner price, specs, features, dimensions compared

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

Bajaj Auto launches Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 at introductory price of Rs 1.8 lakh

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

2020 MotoGP could be a real nail-biter: Fastest & 19th fastest split by under a second at Qatar Test!

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

Top 5 facts about Donald Trump's car - The Beast: Surprising features of POTUS' tank-like car

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

2020 Ford Endeavour gets cleaner, leaner with new engine and 10-speed gearbox: Price, features, specs

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Bentley Continental GT Mulliner revealed: Ultra-exclusive convertible limited to just 12 units!

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Five big car launches in India within next 30 days: Hyundai Creta, new Honda City and more

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Batpod from The Batman movie ditches futuristic for classic looks

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza petrol launched at Rs 7.34 lakh: New features, petrol engine explained

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

1200 km of India's coastline on an Interceptor 650 | Royal Enfield Konkan Chase 2020 - Ep 01

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

Pininfarina Battista Anniversario debut on 3 March: Electric hypercar that does 100 km/h in under 2 seconds!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

2020 Bajaj Dominar BS6 launched in India: Price and features difference explained!

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

BSES Yamuna Power, EVM to set up charging stations in Delhi: 6500 PlugNgo charging outlets in India in 5 years

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

Revolt Intellicorp to launch in Ahmedabad on 29 February: Three more cities in March

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

2020 BS6 Hero Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour, XPulse 200 Rally Kit: Price, performance explained

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes DAS trombone steering system outlawed from 2021 season

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

F1 2020: Mercedes believes Ferrari are faster than lap times suggest in first pre-season testing

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Honda Activa 6G First Ride Review: King of scooters now bigger and better!

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs

Volkswagen T-Roc India launch on 18th March: Features, expected price, specs