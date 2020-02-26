Bajaj Auto seeks to replicate KTM success with Husqvarna: Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 go on sale

Husqvarna, a premium motorcycle brand of Swedish origin, is a part of the KTM group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the KTM brand.

Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 (left and Vitpilen 250

Bajaj Auto on Tuesday announced the prices of two Husqvarna motorcycles which will be sold from KTM showrooms. Introductory price for both the Svartpilen 250 and Vitpilen 250 models from the Husqvarna stable has been set at Rs 1.80 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The top two-wheeler manufacturer is looking to replicate the success of KTM motorcycles with the Husqvarna motorcycle brand in the country. Husqvarna, a premium motorcycle brand of Swedish origin, is a part of the KTM group and has been brought to India by Bajaj Auto to complement the KTM brand. Bajaj Auto owns 48% of KTM, which was launched in India in 2012. Its motorcycles are sold through Bajaj’s Probiking unit.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto, said the premium motorcycle segment has seen a strong growth of almost 19% compound annual growth rate in India over the past five years in two broad classes of bikes — sporty high-performance motorcycles and lifestyle motorcycles. Sharma said the Husqvarna twins would be a game-changer in the lifestyle segment. The Husqvarnas are being targeted at riders who have an evolved taste and don’t want a compromise between performance and design, he said.

The motorcycles will be available at 100 showrooms across 45 cities starting early March. Over the next five months, the company plans to expand its footprint to almost 400 KTM showrooms across 275 towns. KTM has sold 2,50,000 units since 2012. Last year, India became the largest market for KTM globally, helping it become the world’s number one premium performance motorcycle brand by volume.

