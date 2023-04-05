Bajaj Auto reports brisk sales in March across domestic market

March two-wheeler exports slipped 37 per cent year-on-year to 94,715 vehicles from149,243 vehicles exported last March.

Bajaj Auto’s March two-wheeler sales have seen a whopping 42 per cent jump YoY to 152,287 vehicles compared to 107,081 vehicles sold last March. Even for the entire fiscal, domestic two-wheeler sales are up 10 percent to 1,805,883 vehicles in FY2023 from 1,641,084 sold in FY2022.

The sales numbers have seen an uptick even on a month-on-month basis. The March sales are significantly higher than the 1,20,335 units sold in February

Exports have been a concern for the two-wheeler major. In March it slipped 37 per cent year-on-year to 94,715 vehicles from149,243 vehicles exported last March. For FY2023, exports are down 25 per cent to 1,636,956 vehicles from 2,195,772 -exported in FY2022. Exports have been a key contributor for Bajaj Auto. Since November last year, Nigeria has banned two-wheeler taxis since last November and Egypt too had imposed a ban on three-wheelers. This impacted exports in a big way.

That apart a strong dollar and low availability of dollars in their export markets impacted sales in LatAm and Africa region. That said its exports to the ASEAN countries have been relatively better.

The management expects normalcy in exports to be restored in a couple of quarters, especially in the light of the continuing geopolitical tension and the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

Even in the domestic market, two-wheeler saleshave been under pressure due to iterestet rate hike and inflationalry pressure. Both these factors impacted the overall revival of demand in the rural region. Comparatively the urban markets have seen slightly better traction.