Bajaj Auto registers 17% sales growth at 5.02 lakh units: Pulsar drives growth

Bajaj Auto has recorded the highest ever monthly sales in September, with a substantial increase in domestic sales and exports. The two- and three-wheeler manufacturer registered 17 percent growth in monthly sales at 5.02 lakh units in the month of September. During the same period last year, Bajaj Auto sold a total of 4.28 lakh units. The sales figures include domestic sales and exports.

Speaking of which, the total domestic sales for Bajaj Auto stood at 3,11,503 units, which is a growth of 11 percent compared to 2,81,779 units in September last year, the company revealed in a statement.

Bajaj Auto's motorcycle sales in domestic market were up 10 percent at 2,73,029 units in September compared to 2,47,418 units in the same month a year ago. Commercial vehicles sales stood at 38,474 units as compared to 34,361 units last September, the statement added.

Total exports in September stood at 1,90,506 units in comparison to 1,46,973 units in the same month last year, which is a 30 percent growth for the company.

Interestingly, Bajaj Auto has also hiked prices on all three of its very important motorcycle lineups - Pulsar, Avenger and Dominar. While the price hike of the Pulsar and Avenger is a result of Supreme Court's mandate on new two-wheelers regarding the third party insurance up to five years. Bajaj, in a press statement said in August, that on-road prices of its motorcycles would be up by at least Rs 3000 starting 1 September.

Also read: All-new Bajaj Avenger launching in 2020: Here’s how this cruiser can be a game changer

Also read: New Bajaj Dominar Adventure Tourer: Must see pictures of Dominar with flyscreen and lifted mud-guards!

With Bajaj Dominar, however, the price was hiked by Rs 2000 in June this year. This was the fifth time Bajaj Auto increased the Dominar's price since its launch in December 2016. Hence, the Dominar 400 without ABS is now priced at Rs 1.46 lakh and the ABS variant now carries a price tag of Rs 1.60 lakh.