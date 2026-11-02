Bajaj Auto readies new 250cc ADV bike

Expected to go on sale in the coming months; may have a 125cc version aimed at export markets.

Bajaj Auto is looking to strengthen its presence in India’s fast-growing adventure motorcycle segment, with the company readying an all-new adventure motorcycle which could see a debut soon followed by a market launch in India in the coming months, sources tell FE.

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The adventure and soft-adventure motorcycle segment accounts for around 7% of India’s motorcycle market and is growing at nearly four times the pace of the overall market, according to Rakesh Sharma, executive director, Bajaj Auto.

“Adventure and soft adventure is around 7% of the market, but it is growing four times faster than the overall market,” Sharma said.

Bajaj Auto has a presence in the category through its KTM adventure motorcycles and Triumph scrambler offerings. Sharma said these products are leaders in the segment, positioning the company to benefit from rising demand for adventure-oriented motorcycles.

The upcoming model will share components with existing Bajaj products, including the Pulsar N250, among others. The motorcycle will also be exported to several international markets. Smaller-capacity versions of the motorcycle are also understood to be under development, although these are expected to be primarily targeted at export markets.

Once launched, the new Bajaj adventure motorcycle will compete with dual-sport models such as the Hero Xpulse 200 4V and Xpulse 210, as well as the upcoming Honda XR300L and XR300 Rally. It will also rival Kawasaki’s KLX 230 and KLX 230 S.

The move aligns with Bajaj Auto’s broader strategy to strengthen its presence in the 125cc-and-above motorcycle segment, where it sees better opportunities for profitability. The company is prioritising higher-capacity motorcycles while accepting some market share losses in the entry-level segment to protect margins.

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The adventure motorcycle push comes as manufacturers look to tap demand for differentiated products and higher-capacity motorcycles