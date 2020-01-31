Bajaj Auto Q3 net profit rises 15% despite slump in domestic market, here’s why

Bajaj Auto on Thursday reported a 15% year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in its net profit to Rs 1,262 crore for the quarter ended December 2019 on account of higher export revenues, fall in commodity prices and higher realisation per unit, even as domestic volumes remained subdued. The profit was a tad higher than the Rs 1,222-crore consensus estimate of analysts tracked by Bloomberg. Revenue from operations rose 3% y-o-y to Rs 7,639 crore during the October-December quarter. Bajaj Auto reported its highest-ever exports at 5.62 lakh units during the quarter, a growth of 7% y-o-y, while total sales fell 5% y-o-y. Exports now contribute 43% of net sales, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The stock gained 1.61% to close at Rs 3,141 on the BSE. The results were announced during the market hours. EBITDA (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation) rose 13% y-o-y to Rs 1,406 crore in the reporting quarter. Consequently, the EBITDA margin improved by 150 basis points to 18.4%, the highest in the last six quarters, driven by reduction in raw material costs and increase in prices. Raw material costs as a share of net sales fell by 570 basis points during the quarter while realisations improved 7.7% y-o-y to Rs 63,552 per unit against Rs 59,007 in the same quarter previous fiscal.

Analysts expect the demand to remain subdued this year as prices will rise on account of the BS-VI emission norms, which come into effect from April 2020. “With sharp price hikes of 13-15% for BS-VI models being announced, demand headwinds should continue in FY21. Hence, for the industry, we factor in no growth in FY21 even on the low base of a 10% decline in FY20,” analysts at Nomura said.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director, said he had expected pre-buying of BS-VI models to start but did not see that happening till now. “I don't expect a complete recovery given that BS-VI models will come with a higher price tag,” Sharma told FE, adding when prices go up, it impacts the consumer sentiment. Two-wheeler demand has remained subdued since the second half of 2018 due to increase in insurance premium and costlier finance options. Thereafter, price hikes implemented by companies on April 1, 2019 on account of features provided to comply with the new safety norms further impacted demand. In the April-December 2019 period, total volumes fell 16% y-o-y.

Post the festival period last year, analysts at Citi Research Equities had cut the industry estimates for FY20 and expected the year to end at 8% lower volumes y-o-y. “Over November-March, the implied volume growth is (-)6% y-o-y. We think this would reflect weak base as well as some pre-buy, especially in the lower-end motorcycles,” they had said.