Understandably the stock has dropped significantly and plunged over 4 percent in intra-day trade on December 1 after the sales data was released.

Bajaj Auto’s November domestic sales indicated a strikingly declining trend at 1,23,490 units, down 15 percent from the 1,44,953 two-wheelers sold last November. Even compared to the 2,06,131 units sold in October, the November chart indicates a 40 percent decline month-on-month.

However, the overall performance for the two-wheeler major has been encouranging in terms of the the fiscal year so far. Bajaj Auto has sold 12,65,173 two-wheelers between April and November, up 8 percet compared to 11,74,391 vehicles sold in the same period last fiscal.

The significant weakening trend, especially in exports has been a cause for concern for the two-wheeler major. The company’s exports too have been seeing significant degrowth, down 28 percent at 1,38,630 units compared to 1,93,520 units exported in November 2021. Even if we see the company’s export tally for FY2023 so far, it has exported just 12,05,042 two-wheelers, down 19 percent from the 14,84,605 vehicles exported in the same period in FY2022.

Understandably the stock has dropped significantly and plunged over 4 percent in intra-day trade on December 1 after the sales data was released.

Meanwhile Bajaj Auto has introduced the all-new Pulsar P150 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. It slots in between the old Pulsar 150 and the new-gen Pulsar N160 in the company’s line-up. Interestingly, the Pulsar 150 has long been one of country’s highest-selling 150 cc motorcycles. So the new generation avatar has its task almost cut out.