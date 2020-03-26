Coivd19: Bajaj Group commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Bajaj Group has committed this amount for the welfare of the hospitals in and around Pune as well as for rehabilitation of lower-income group people

By:Updated: March 26, 2020 7:42:29 PM

 

Bajaj Group has announced that it will donate Rs 100 crore for the havoc caused by the coronavirus pandemic. As is the case, Bajaj has also shut it’s plants in Pune in line with the government’s lockdown orders. Rajiv Bajaj, the CEO of Bajaj Auto, was quoted recently as saying that he will take a salary cut before he let’s go anyone from the company in this situation.

The company has more than 200+ NGOs through which they aim to give away this fund to the needy. The Pune-based company wants to ensure the best services in the health field through. For this, government as well as private hospitals will be identified and the amount given to then for ICU upgradation, isolation units, testing procedures and ventilators.

The daily wage workers who are affected due to the lockdown, will be provided meals, sanitation as well as general healthcare. Bajaj has also observed that most of the city dwellers have retreated to villages. These people used to earn in the city and contribute to the village economy. A significant portion of Bajaj’s support will be towards an economic aid programme in rural areas which includes a direct survival grant, followed by a livelihood intervention using a revolving fund model. The family pays back the loan from the earnings of the livelihood intervention – leading to 80 per cent of funds provided to family being returned to a community fund for further deployment to others in need within the community.

Chairman, Rahul Bajaj, said that, “Once again, we salute all the health care, sanitation, and emergency support workers and local police who are working tirelessly to contain the situation. We continue to be committed towards helping them in every possible manner to fight this pandemic. Together, we will ensure that our communities remain healthy and have all the support to tide through these unprecedented times.”

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coivd19: Bajaj Auto commits Rs 100 crore for medical relief

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

Coronavirus impact! Benelli shuts operations at Hyderabad plant till 31st March

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 MotoGP: Spanish GP postponed - fifth MotoGP round to be affected by coronavirus

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

2020 Harley-Davidson Fat Boy, Low Rider BS6 launched: Key changes and price difference listed!

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

GoMechanic offers service, repairs to emergency vehicles during lockdown: Waives off labour charge

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Coronavirus Pandemic: Mahindra ready with affordable ventilator prototype within 48 hours

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

Hero Xpulse ABS units reportedly being replaced: Here's why they should be

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

BS4 inventory pileup more worrying for two-wheelers than cars & commercial vehicles: Crisil

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Coronavirus Pandemic: Audi, Mercedes, BMW and more inspiring social posts that strike the right chord

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Bugatti uses first-ever 3D-printed titanium components on Chiron Pur Sport and Super Sport 300+

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Missing MotoGP? Riders to compete virtually on official video game this Sunday - here's how to watch

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Covid19 relief measures: MG Motor India donates Rs 2 crore for medical aid

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 Long Term Review: 2 Months, 3,100 km Update!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

2020 Harley-Davidson Forty-Eight, Forty-Eight Special BS6 launched: Get pricier by this much!

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Coronavirus Pandemic: Aston Martin suspends manufacturing in UK till April 20

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz Actros truck gets MirrorCam for rearview mirrors: Improved visibility & fuel efficiency

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Mercedes-Benz takes EQV electric V-Class through harsh Arctic winter testing

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Tour S CNG BS6 launched: Priced at Rs 6.36 lakh

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

2020 Tokyo Olympic may have been postponed but a car will rescue the torch relay

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April

Coronavirus scare: Maxxis tyres suspends operations at Sanand production facility till 14th April