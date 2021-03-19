Bajaj Auto makes changes to dividend policy

The company said it would arrive at its dividend payout ratio based on the surplus funds available with them and that it would pay a percentage of profits.

By:March 19, 2021 8:05 AM
Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 2.46% on the BSE on Thursday to Rs 3,663.45 after the announcement.

Bajaj Auto, the cash-rich two- and three-wheeler maker, on Thursday amended its dividend distribution policy. The company said it would arrive at its dividend payout ratio based on the surplus funds available with the company and that it would pay a percentage of profits after tax on the company’s standalone financials.

Shares of Bajaj Auto rose 2.46% on the BSE on Thursday to Rs 3,663.45 after the announcement. Prior to the amendment, the dividend payout policy was around 50% of profits after tax on standalone financials to the extent possible. As per the revised policy, dividend distribution would be up to 90% when the surplus cash is over Rs 15,000 crore. If the surplus was between Rs 7,500 crore and Rs 15,000 crore, it would be up to 70% and if surplus was below Rs 7,500 crore, the dividends would be up to 50%.

Bajaj Auto said its dividend distribution policy was primarily aimed at enhancing long-term shareholder value and sustainable growth.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Nitin Gadkari announces Vehicle Scrappage Policy: Benefits, discounts, incentives explained

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Vehicle scrapping policy will help reduce pollution & increase auto industry turnover: Nitin Gadkari

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Electric vehicle trivia: Types of batteries that power EVs in Indian & international markets

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Studds Thunder D6 helmet review: Stylish, practical but is it safe?

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Hero MotoCorp launches '100 Million Edition' for Destini 125 and Maestro Edge 110

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Skoda Kushaq Compact SUV 2021 Unveil LIVE Updates: Expected price, features, specs of Creta, Seltos challenger

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Royal Enfield Interceptor 650 breaks 4-year-old speed record at over 212 km/h!

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Sleep apnea increases risk of road accidents by 300%: Sleep testing, how it can improve road safety

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

Skoda Kushaq global unveil tomorrow: Expected price, specs, features of Creta, Seltos rivalling SUV

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

BMW i4 electric saloon unveiled: Tesla Model 3 rival to launch three months ahead of schedule

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Apollo Apterra Cross tyres with better comfort, low NVH for Vitara Brezza, MG Hector launched

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Citroen C5 Aircross India launch on 7 April: All you need to know about the Jeep Compass rival

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

Locally-assembled Jeep Wrangler launched: Defender, G-Wagen rival surprisingly value-for-money

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

2021 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-10R launched at Rs 14.99 lakh: 200 hp supersport gets two colours

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

Mercedes-Benz A-Class limousine video review: Specs, performance, features

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

How Jeep went too far with 3D modelling, 3-row SUV plans for India: Ralph Gilles explains

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Jeep Wrangler 2021 Made in India Launch Live Updates: Price in India, features, variants, specs, images

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

Indian students from Skill-Lync build electric vehicle skeleton in record time: Here's how!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!

New Bentley Bentayga launched in India at Rs 4.1 crore: Luxury SUV that makes 770 Nm of torque!