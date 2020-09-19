Bajaj Auto launches new campaign for Pulsar range

The TVC features two riders performing gravity defying stunts, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance (2 gaj ki doori) between them at all times. The campaign highlights the adherence to the new normal, yet at the same time, not forgetting the desire to thrill, Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, said.

By:September 19, 2020 11:17 AM

 

After applying the brakes on advertising and marketing spends during the lockdown and subsequent disruptions over the last couple of months, Bajaj Auto, is back in campaign mode. Ahead of the festival season, the company has launched a new campaign for the Pulsar range of motorcycles. The TVC highlights the performance and technology of its motorcycles along with a message of safety that personal mobility offered in the time of the pandemic. The company calls it the new normal where motorcycles have become one of the safest modes of travel and help people maintain social distancing.

The TVC features two riders performing gravity defying stunts, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance (2 gaj ki doori) between them at all times. The campaign highlights the adherence to the new normal, yet at the same time, not forgetting the desire to thrill, Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, said. There is also a surprise for Pulsar fans as they are getting a sneak peek of the new Pulsar NS edition in the film, Sundararaman said. Pulsar currently has variants ranging from Pulsar 125 to the flagship Pulsar RS200. This year it also launched a new split seat variant in Pulsar 125. Mukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said the campaign was about the spirit of never giving up and having the courage to ride out of this challenge.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Gorgeous-looking BMW R18 India launch tomorrow: Expected price, features, engine specs

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Kia Sonet vs Hyundai Venue vs Tata Nexon vs Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza: Price, specs, features

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Ford Freestyle Flair review: A capable raised hatchback with new graphics

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Mercedes-AMG G63 recalled in India for faulty child safety lock

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Royal Enfield Bullet 350 BS6 price in India hiked: Check new variant-wise figures

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Replacing old auto-rickshaws with EVs: Three Wheels United's easy finance & buy-back programme

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Ford Endeavour Sport teased: Toyota Fortuner rival set to launch soon

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet launched in India: Price, variants, engine specs, colours, features listed!

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Kia Sonet India launch live updates: Price, engine, specs, variants, mileage, features

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Lewis Hamilton now doesn't drive any of his supercars: Claims to save carbon footprint by doing so

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

Car discounts September: Up to Rs 20,000 off on Toyota Yaris, Glanza

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

TVS Radeon launched in 2 new colours: Here's how this Hero Splendor rival sold 3 lakh units so far

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Kia Sonet India launch tomorrow: Expected price of Hyundai Venue rival

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Royal Enfield Himalayan BS6 price in India increased: Now yours for this much!

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Volvo, HDFC Bank announce up to 100% finance on ex-showroom price, extended warranty & more

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Husqvarna Vitpilen 250 review: Cafe racer-styled bike shuns practicality but rings new culture

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Happy Birthday Narendra Modi: Cars used by India's PM include a Scorpio to Range Rover and more

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Skoda Rapid automatic launched: Small price hike for a torque converter

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

Kawasaki ZX-10R recalled in India for major engine issue

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price

2020 Skoda Rapid TSI AT Launch LIVE: Engine, features, expected price