Bajaj Auto launches new campaign for Pulsar range

After applying the brakes on advertising and marketing spends during the lockdown and subsequent disruptions over the last couple of months, Bajaj Auto, is back in campaign mode. Ahead of the festival season, the company has launched a new campaign for the Pulsar range of motorcycles. The TVC highlights the performance and technology of its motorcycles along with a message of safety that personal mobility offered in the time of the pandemic. The company calls it the new normal where motorcycles have become one of the safest modes of travel and help people maintain social distancing.

The TVC features two riders performing gravity defying stunts, maintaining a minimum of 6 feet distance (2 gaj ki doori) between them at all times. The campaign highlights the adherence to the new normal, yet at the same time, not forgetting the desire to thrill, Narayan Sundararaman, head of marketing, Bajaj Auto, said. There is also a surprise for Pulsar fans as they are getting a sneak peek of the new Pulsar NS edition in the film, Sundararaman said. Pulsar currently has variants ranging from Pulsar 125 to the flagship Pulsar RS200. This year it also launched a new split seat variant in Pulsar 125. Mukesh Nayak, chief creative officer, Ogilvy India said the campaign was about the spirit of never giving up and having the courage to ride out of this challenge.

