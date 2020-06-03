Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank team up for easy two-wheeler loans: Key benefits listed!

Bajaj Auto is currently India’s number one motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally. The Pune-based manufacturer has maintained its leadership in exports in lockdown as well despite a 54 percent decline. Here is what all the partnership with HDFC Bank will offer!

Bajaj Auto has recently announced its tie-up with HDFC Bank to offer easy retail financing solutions to the customers. The company says that under this tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Bank’s expertise along with its extensive network across India in order to avail hassle-free end-to-end digital services and processes. HDFC Bank has over 5300 branches across the length and breadth of the country. The bank serves over 5 crore customers. Moreover, HDFC Bank is also a pioneer in digital banking solutions and processes and hence, the latest tie-up with Bajaj Auto will certainly offer multiple advantages to the customers that are on the lookout to purchase motorcycles on finance. Bajaj Auto has sold over 15 million motorcycles in 70+ countries. A few months back, the brand came up with a new identity called “The World’s Favourite Indian”.

Commenting on the recent association, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that the company is pleased to have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer retail financing solutions to the customers. He adds that the bank’s pan India presence will help Bajaj Auto further expand its customer base in India and this will be extremely beneficial for the potential customers as well who may need financing support amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He concluded his statement by saying that both Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank are committed to offer a seamless experience to the customer.

The Pune-based manufacturer is currently India’s ace motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally. The brand has maintained its leadership in exports despite a 54 percent decline in the ongoing lockdown. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

