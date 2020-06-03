Bajaj Auto, HDFC Bank team up for easy two-wheeler loans: Key benefits listed!

Bajaj Auto is currently India’s number one motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally. The Pune-based manufacturer has maintained its leadership in exports in lockdown as well despite a 54 percent decline. Here is what all the partnership with HDFC Bank will offer!

By:Published: June 3, 2020 4:07:25 PM

Bajaj Auto has recently announced its tie-up with HDFC Bank to offer easy retail financing solutions to the customers. The company says that under this tie-up, Bajaj Auto customers can now access HDFC Bank’s expertise along with its extensive network across India in order to avail hassle-free end-to-end digital services and processes. HDFC Bank has over 5300 branches across the length and breadth of the country. The bank serves over 5 crore customers. Moreover, HDFC Bank is also a pioneer in digital banking solutions and processes and hence, the latest tie-up with Bajaj Auto will certainly offer multiple advantages to the customers that are on the lookout to purchase motorcycles on finance. Bajaj Auto has sold over 15 million motorcycles in 70+ countries. A few months back, the brand came up with a new identity called “The World’s Favourite Indian”.

Commenting on the recent association, Sarang Kanade, President, Motorcycles, Bajaj Auto Ltd. said that the company is pleased to have partnered with HDFC Bank to offer retail financing solutions to the customers. He adds that the bank’s pan India presence will help Bajaj Auto further expand its customer base in India and this will be extremely beneficial for the potential customers as well who may need financing support amid the COVID-19 lockdown. He concluded his statement by saying that both Bajaj Auto and HDFC Bank are committed to offer a seamless experience to the customer.

The Pune-based manufacturer is currently India’s ace motorcycle exporter with two out of three bikes sold internationally. The brand has maintained its leadership in exports despite a 54 percent decline in the ongoing lockdown. Stay tuned with us for more such updates! For the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to Express Drives YouTube channel.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai banks big with Click to Buy 1.5: Great news for buyers but trouble for e-commerce platforms?

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai discounts for June: Massive offers on Elantra, Grand i10 Nios

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Mahindra TUV300 SUV discontinued? Why this Brezza, Venue rival is not on sale

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

Video: MS Dhoni's latest addition in his multi-crore garage is not a superbike or car, but a Swaraj Tractor!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

BS6 Suzuki Access 125 price hiked: India's top-selling 125cc scooter now costlier by this much!

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 Hyundai Santa Fe revealed: New design & platform, hybrid & plug-in hybrid variants

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

2021 BMW 4 Series Coupe makes world debut with new controversially large kidney grille

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Tata Motors, Jaguar Land Rover restart production across plants amid lockdown

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Toyota India hikes prices of its cars: Innova Crysta, Glanza costlier by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Another price hike! BS6 Suzuki Burgman Street maxi-scooter now costlier in India by this much

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Honda sells 1.5 lakh bikes and services more than 10 lakh scooters, bikes during lockdown

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

Toyota Fortuner BS6 prices increased: Ford Endeavour rival costlier by this much

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

BMW India's new finance plans offer 40% lower EMIs, 0% downpayment and more

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

COVID-19 Crisis: Beginning of clean air and the end of oil age in India

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

2020 Hyundai Creta is now India's best-selling car: What makes this compact SUV a hit!

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Suzuki at your doorstep service launched: Book Gixxer 250 online and more

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Mercedes-Benz launches new GLE 450 petrol with 48V mild-hybrid & more affordable GLE 400 d

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

Porsche 911 Targa 4S Heritage Design revealed: Pays homage to its racing history

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

May 2020 two-wheeler sales: Bajaj Auto remains top exporter despite 54% decline!

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more

Safer bikes under Rs 70,000 with disc brake: Hero Splendor iSmart and more